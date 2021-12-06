The Game Awards 2021: How to watch and what to expect

The Game Awards is making its yearly appearance as the Game of the Year season heats up. The video game awards show has quickly become a must-watch event for players awaiting the next big announcements and surprises. That goes double for this year’s show, as the event’s founder, Geoff Keighley, has teased a slew of announcements that promise to be just as big as those of years past. Thankfully, those who are curious won’t have long to wait as the ceremony is this week. Here’s what you need to know about it.

When do the Game Awards start?

This year’s Game Awards begin at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 9. As in past years, festivities begin with a 30-minute preshow that starts at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Game Awards?

The Game Awards is available to watch on both of the major streaming services via its official YouTube and Twitch channels. There will also be feeds on social media sites including Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter. The stream will be featured on Steam, Trovo, and Oculus. Anyone wishing to co-stream the event can do so on the official Game Awards site by signing in and opting in.

There will also be an accompanying Metaverse experience via Core for the event. Using the Core app, viewers will be able to watch and interact with the show live when the event begins at 5 p.m. PT. It is accessible via the title Axial Tilt, which serves as a metaverse hub for programming and events hosted by Keighley. Core can be downloaded at CoreGames.com or the Epic Games Store, and Axial Tilt is free to download within the app.

What will be shown at the Game Awards 2021?

Along with the usual awards, the Game Awards is teased to feature tons of big announcements. In an interview with USA Today, Keighley said there are “at least four or five things” at the event on the same level as the Elden Ring reveal trailer unveiled at Summer Game Fest. One confirmed title is The Matrix Awakens, an “interactive storytelling experience” available for pre-download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As usual, there are accompanying rumors of games expected to show up during the event. One rumor that’s been gaining a lot of traction in relation to the Game Awards is a potential Chrono Cross remake, along with the next NetherRealms Studios fighting game. Keighley also states that he has a big surprise involving a project he’s been working on with a developer for the past two-and-a-half years, along with new game announcements numbering in the double-digits.

What not to expect

While it feels like almost anything could pop up at the Game Awards this year, it may be best to not expect anything from Activision Blizzard. Keighley confirmed that Activision is not a part of this year’s show outside of nominations following the storm of sexual misconduct controversy surrounding the company.

Throughout the past month, more allegations fueling the fire against the company have come to light including sexual harassment, withholding information of misconduct, and more. This has reportedly led executives at companies like PlayStation and Xbox to criticize Activision and reassess their relationship with the company.

