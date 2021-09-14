  1. Gaming

Xbox Game Pass is adding a ton of indies this month

By

Xbox Game Pass’ library of games is getting an infusion of a different sort in September. While other monthly updates for the subscription service have tended to focus on AAA releases, this one’s all about the indies. September’s update for Xbox Game Pass includes both established indie hits and unreleased titles that have earned their share of early attention.

Starting September 16, Game Pass users can download a slew of sizable indies, including I Am Fish, Skatebird, and Superliminal. The two animal-themed games are fairly straightforward, with I Am Fish having players help an aquatic pet escape to the ocean, while Skatebird is, naturally, about a bird that can skateboard. Superliminal, meanwhile, is a perspective-bending puzzle title that requires players to think outside of their typical notions of scale.

Just days later, on September 23, another sizable group of titles will launch on Game Pass, including the incredibly stylish Sable, in which players adventure across a cel-shaded world to guide Sable through an ancient rite of passage.

Also coming on September 23 are Lost Words: Beyond the Page and Tainted Grail: Conquest, a roguelike deck-builder filled with grotesque monsters and strange allies. The Subnautica sequel Subnautica: Below Zero will likewise be making its Game Pass debut on September 23, taking players from a tropical alien planet to one that’s frozen over.

As always, a select group of titles will also be leaving Game Pass at the end of this month. On September 31, Drake Hollow, IkenfellNight in the WoodsKathy Rain, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will all be leaving the service. Anyone who isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet can purchase any of those titles for 20% off.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Online Store is down ahead of today’s ‘California Streaming’ event

Screenshot showing Apple Store down.

The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix

Ride or Die on Netflix.

The best sci-fi movies on Hulu right now

The cast of Galaxy Quest.

Surface Pro vs. Surface Laptop: Which should you buy?

Surface Laptop 4 showing display, keyboard deck, and docked pen.

The best RPGs for PS5

Outriders Intro to the Trickster

Does a VPN slow down your internet?

private internet access vpn on sale right now best services feat 720x720

The best VPN for Kodi in 2021

The best VPN for torrenting for 2021

best vpns for mac surfshark vpn

Is ExpressVPN free? A breakdown of the popular VPN’s costs

Express VPN logo.

The best VPN for streaming for 2021

epix showtime starz free with sling tv first month live streaming services lifestyle 2 768x512

The best BBC iPlayer VPN for 2021

BBC iPlayer

The best Fire TV Stick VPN for 2021

The Fire TV Stick 4K connected to a TV.

How much does a VPN cost? A look at the pricing structures

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.