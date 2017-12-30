Here are 8 games we think might get delayed in 2018

Making games is tough. Despite the hundreds of hands (or perhaps because of them) working on our favorite bits of interactive software, sometimes a game you’re looking forward to gets pushed back by a month, a quarter, or sometimes even longer. It’s a fact of life.

Keeping that in mind, we decided to take a good look at 2018’s release calendar and identify a few games you might not want to get amped up for just yet. These games might be further off than you think.

‘God of War’







Current release window: “Early 2018”

We’re betting: Q4 2018

There’s some solid video footage of Sony’s sequel/reboot of God of War, including this E3 trailer, but Sony’s tentpole action title is currently supposed to launch in “early 2018.” That’s probably a lofty goal, however, given that Sony declined to announced a release at PlayStation Experience 2017 in December, and the press has yet to get hands-on time with the game. Based on what we’ve seen, it would make more sense if it hit closer to the holiday season.

Keep an eye for a release date announcement, or an ominous tweet about how “more information will be announced at E3” sometime in the next few months. When we finally do hear a specific release date, it may be further out in 2018, or maybe even a 2019 release.

‘Red Dead Redemption II’

Current release window: Spring 2018

We’re betting: Spring 2019

Everyone is eagerly awaiting Red Dead Redemption II, the prequel to Rockstar’s exceptional 2010 open-world Western. This time, John Marston seems to be out of the picture, as players will follow outlaw Arthur Morgan of the van der Linde gang. At this point, that’s about all anyone knows about it.

Earlier this year, Rockstar pushed back RDR II’s release window back to spring 2018. But, even with that, very little of the game has been shown — virtually no gameplay or extensive video footage, for instance. That could well mean that we can expect another delay early next year, pushing it closer to the holiday window, or even into 2019. In either case, don’t trust the calendar on this one.

‘Anthem’

Current release window: Fall 2018

We’re betting: Spring 2019

Even though it’s got most of next year to get polished up, we wouldn’t get too attached to the idea of playing Anthem in 2018. Bioware’s upcoming multiplayer action title will focus on “the Freelancer,” a nascent explorer setting out from their home to find untold wonders. First demoed for the public at E3 2017, the game has been in the works for years. Even so, with relatively little gameplay footage, and the developer still reeling from the lukewarm critical and commercial reception of Mass Effect: Andromeda, Anthem could face some trouble.

The real killer, though, is likely to be Anthem‘s own massive scope. What was presented earlier this year looks to be a massive, dense world filled with exotic locales to discover and things to do. Obviously trusting an E3 trailer comes with a bunch of caveats, but massive games don’t come together quickly, and without any playable demos for the press or extensive video of the game in action, it’s very difficult to confident claim that it will make launch.

‘Crackdown 3’

Current release window: Spring 2018

We’re betting: Spring 2019 … maybe

Crackdown 3 has been under construction in one form or another for nearly four years. At E3 2017, the press got its hands on it, but responded with some hefty criticism, particularly of the demo’s visuals. Later in the year, the game was pushed back to 2018.

It’s those two things that have us on the fence. On one hand, a few extra months to polish up a game is fairly normal, but on the other, Microsoft is pushing it as one of the reasons to own its latest console. With that, first impressions matter far, far more than they would if it was just an average release. And, given that the launch window for the console already got passed by, there is less pressure to keep the date and more to make it perfect.

‘Days Gone’

Current release window: 2018

We’re betting: Q1 2019

This PlayStation 4 exclusive got some stellar reception at both E3 2016 and 2017. It looked sharp and featured way more zombies than any game needs on screen all at once. While those shufflers were summarily mowed down for the sake of the demo, we haven’t seen or heard too much from developer Bend Studios. During PlayStation Experience 2017, Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide President Shuhei Yoshida confirmed that Days Gone would launch in 2018, but the news was released to little fanfare, away from the conference’s spotlight.

Between that, and the fact that the game only went into full production at the beginning of 2015, it makes sense that this one might take a bit longer to polish up.

‘Skull and Bones’

Current release window: Q3/Q4 2018

We’re betting: 2019

Skull and Bones will be the first game from Ubisoft Singapore, a new development studio looking to cash in on the cachet of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. The thinking goes, “people love the boats and the pirates, why not do that again, but with krakens?”

Unfortunately, the fact that it’s a new studio, a new intellectual property, coming out for current-gen consoles with 4K upgrades and it was only announced this year is … well, a lot to overcome. The one thing working in its favor is the fact that in a recent press release, Ubisoft announced three delays. Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, and an “unannounced franchise game.” It’s unlikely that Skull and Bones would qualify as the release dates December 7, well after Skull and Bones’ E3 2017 showing. At the same time, just because it wasn’t delayed now doesn’t mean it won’t be. And the company also stated that it was very pleased with the reception of Assassin’s Creed: Origins and would be shifting to a release schedule that gives the company time to make its games great. So, combine a bunch of challenges with a corporate culture now friendlier toward delays, and you’ve got a likely 2019 bump.

‘Shenmue III’

Current release window: 2018

We’re betting: 2020

Shenmue might as well be “Psychonauts 2: part 2.” Thanks to a bizarre, but clearly welcome PR stunt, the legendary Shenmue series will get the final its fans have wanted for more than a decade.

Despite completing the bulk of its funding back in 2015, Shenmue III hasn’t had much to show for it until quite recently, with the release of the teaser back in August. Depending on who you ask, the teaser looks good (though a little cartoony), but some of the stilted visuals have fans suspecting that a full release will be a while yet. That is bolstered, somewhat, by the fact that the director Yu Suzuki chose to skip showing the game at E3, stating that they switched technologies allowing for better visuals. That, my friends, is a telltale sign of feature creep, and opens the door wide for plenty of further delays (see: Duke Nukem Forever).

‘Kingdom Hearts 3’

Current release window: 2018

We’re betting: Maybe after Disney buys Square Enix?

With Square Enix’ RPGs, delays are inevitable. Final Fantasy Versus 13 was delayed so long it came out as Final Fantasy XV. And, while Square showed some trailers and gameplay of Kingdom Hearts 3 in the last year, it is still very much a mystery. Given that Square Enix has been talking about it in one form or another since 2006, we remain skeptical.

