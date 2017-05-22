‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ delayed, Rockstar releases screenshots to atone

Why it matters to you Rockstar's western sequel was one of 2017's biggest expected games. Now fans will have to wait a bit longer.

Back in October, Rockstar Games revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 was in development. Later in the same week, a brief trailer revealed several glimpses of scenery and a release date of “Fall 2017.”

Now, almost halfway through 2017, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been hit with a delay. What was once 2017’s most anticipated game has been pushed back into next year. The new expected launch window is spring 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Red Dead Redemption 2 marks the first Rockstar game developed for the latest console generation from the ground up. In order to deliver the best experience possible, the studio says it requires some extra time.

“We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready,” said Rockstar in the announcement. “We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.”

To help smooth over the delay, Rockstar released seven new screenshots for fans to drool over. From what we can see, the trees are dense, the grass is lush, and the pistols feature an incredible amount of detail. Rockstar is squeezing everything they can out of this generation of hardware.

The upcoming sequel is once again set in the vast American heartland, but this time it seems there is more than one protagonist. Both in the trailer in the promotional art, we see seven distinct figures. However, it is still unclear whether players switch between these characters just as they did in Grand Theft Auto V, or if this is a hint at something akin to Grand Theft Auto Online. With both being incredible successes, it’s unlikely that a similar feature would be abandoned.

