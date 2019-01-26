Digital Trends
Gaming

Gamers angry as GameStop cancels ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ PlayStation 4 Pro preorders

Aaron Mamiit
By

Some players are upset over GameStop’s cancellation of their preorder for the Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro, as the video game retailer claimed that it sold too many units of the limited edition console.

For $400, the limited edition Kingdom Hearts 3 bundle includes a copy of the game, exclusive digital content, and a PlayStation 4 Pro with intricate designs on the console and the matching controller.

At the same price as the regular PlayStation 4 Pro, the bundle was a great way of finally upgrading to the more powerful version of Sony’s console. In the U.S. and Canada, GameStop is the only retailer where the Kingdom Hearts 3 bundle will be sold.

Unfortunately some gamers have been kicked out of their Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro preorders, raising the likelihood that they will no longer have the opportunity to purchase the bundle.

GameStop sent emails concerning the cancelled preorders just days before the Kingdom Hearts 3 release date of January 29 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The retailer has told customers that it will not be receiving any more units of the bundle.

The preorder refund that includes a $25 gift coupon is apparently not enough to appease gamers who were looking forward to acquiring the limited edition console. GameStop’s tweet received replies that challenged the company’s incentive scheme for its employees, who were thought to have sold as many preorders for the Kingdom Hearts 3 bundle as possible.

A Reddit user who goes by the handle MiiQ wrote in a post on the online forum that he talked to a GameStop employee regarding what happened. According to the employee, the distributor of the Kingdom Hearts 3 bundle only gave GameStop a rough estimate on how many units the retailer would receive. GameStop accepted a number of preorders near the upper end of the estimate, but unfortunately, it only received units of the bundle near the lower end. As this is a limited edition bundle, GameStop will not be able to ask for more units to meet all of the preorders, forcing the retailer to cancel some of them.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is the long-awaited latest installment to the popular Square Enix franchise. Even with some gamers missing out on the limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro, the game is still expected to be an epic adventure.

Don't Miss

The best gaming monitors for 2019
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Product Review

'Anthem' is a beautiful game universe that you'll want to blow up

‘Anthem’ is an upcoming game from BioWare that’s been compared to ‘Warframe’ and ‘Destiny.’ It’s already proven to have a stunning open world with action-filled combat, but how does it distinguish itself? We played the demo…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
best wii games metroid prime 3 g
Gaming

Nintendo is restarting ‘Metroid Prime 4’ development with Retro Studios

Nintendo has decided to completely restart development of Metroid Prime 4 after being dissatisfied with the game's current state. It will now be developed by Retro Studios, creators of the first three games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl
Gaming

A Resident Evil television series is reportedly coming to Netflix

The Resident Evil game series will reportedly be coming to Netflix. According to Deadline, it will be produced by the same company behind the live-action Resident Evil film series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Save your hard-earned cash and learn how to gameshare with your friends

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend. If you're interested, here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Want to buy ‘Anthem’ for your PC? Read this first, freelancer

'Anthem' is clearly built with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in mind, but what about the PC version? It's beautiful, but the demo version isn't perfect. Here's why you shouldn't cough up your cash just yet.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
fortnite ice storm challenges golden ice brutes
Gaming

Need help with the Day 3 'Fortnite' Ice Storm challenges? We've got you covered

The Fortnite Ice Storm challenges are going strong right now in Fortnite Battle Royale. In this guide, we go over where to find both the Golden Ice Brutes and the Ranged Ice Fiends. In addition, we let you know how to best destroy them to…
Posted By Cody Perez
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc e3 2018
Gaming

Pre-order ‘Anthem’ at Walmart to receive a free $10 gift card

If you're interested in pre-ordering the new BioWare game Anthem, consider doing it at Walmart. The retailer is offering a $10 digital gift card with pre-orders on both Xbox and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

‘Anthem’ demo servers are facing technical issues and players aren’t happy

The VIP demo for Anthem is available now for those subscribed to EA's membership programs and those who pre-ordered the game, but fans aren't happy with the state of the game's servers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite ice storm challenges golden ice brutes
Gaming

Find and destroy ice shards with our 'Fortnite' Ice Storm challenge guide

The Fortnite Ice Storm limited time event is going on right now, offering plenty of new challenges and rewards for players in Battle Royale. One of the new challenges tasks players with finding and destroying Fortnite ice shards. We show…
Posted By Cody Perez
best gaming monitors asus pg279q
Computing

These gaming monitors will transport you to another dimension

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under $900 packing premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
fortnite search between a mysterious hatch fortnite week 8 challenges
Gaming

Find the hidden Battle star with our 'Fortnite' weekly challenge guide

The Fortnite season 7, week 8 challenges have arrived in Battle Royale. Of the challenge this week, the biggest and most mysterious challenge is the Fortnite search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed…
Posted By Cody Perez
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for 'Civilization 6'

'Civilization VI' offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton