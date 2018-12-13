Digital Trends
Check out the best deals from GameStop’s Game Days Sale

Steven Petite
By
the game awards 2018 everything we know god of war bestofps4 aug

Who said the holiday deals season ended after Cyber Monday? There is still time to shop for the video game fan on your list this holiday. If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, GameStop has a huge sale running from now until December 25. Tons of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch games are up for grabs for discounted prices during the Game Days Sale. To check out the whole list, which includes thousands of items, head over to GameStop.

We’ve gone through the list and have highlighted some of the best deals below, separated by platform.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch deals - Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

PlayStation 4

super smash bros ultimate first dlc persona 5 joker

Xbox One

gamestop games days sale best xbox one sea of thieves

Consoles

Xbox One X review logo
Les Shu/Digital Trends

GameStop also has deals on Xbox One bundles. All Xbox One S bundles are $50 off and the Xbox One X is $100 off. Though GameStop has certain Xbox One X bundles for $450, you can buy the console and included game separately for cheaper than the bundle.

