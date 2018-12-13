Who said the holiday deals season ended after Cyber Monday? There is still time to shop for the video game fan on your list this holiday. If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, GameStop has a huge sale running from now until December 25. Tons of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch games are up for grabs for discounted prices during the Game Days Sale. To check out the whole list, which includes thousands of items, head over to GameStop.
We’ve gone through the list and have highlighted some of the best deals below, separated by platform.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $25
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: $40
- Lego DC Super Villains: $30
- Lego the Incredibles: $20
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack: $40
- Just Dance 2019: $30
- LA Noire: $20
- Overcooked 2: $30
PlayStation 4
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $40
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission: $20
- Battlefield V: $30
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $40
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection: $30
- Fallout 76: $40
- Far Cry 5: $25
- FIFA 19: $30
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: $25
- God of War: $30
- Grand Theft Auto V: $20
- Hitman 2: $40
- Lego DC Super Villains: $30
- Lego the Incredibles: $20
- Madden NFL 19: $30
- Monster Hunter: World: $20
- NBA 2K19: $40
- NHL 19: $33
- Overcooked 2: $30
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition: $30
- Persona 5: $30
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $30
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack: $40
- Tetris Effect: $20
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege: $20
Xbox One
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $40
- Battlefield V: $30
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $40
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection: $30
- Fallout 76: $40
- Far Cry 5: $25
- FIFA 19: $30
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: $25
- Forza Horizon 4: $40
- Grand Theft Auto V: $20
- Hitman 2: $40
- Lego DC Super Villains: $30
- Lego the Incredibles: $20
- Madden NFL 19: $30
- Monster Hunter: World: $20
- NBA 2K19: $40
- NHL 19: $33
- Overcooked 2: $30
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition: $30
- Sea of Thieves: $30
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $30
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack: $40
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege: $20
Consoles
GameStop also has deals on Xbox One bundles. All Xbox One S bundles are $50 off and the Xbox One X is $100 off. Though GameStop has certain Xbox One X bundles for $450, you can buy the console and included game separately for cheaper than the bundle.
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite bundle: $250
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 bundle: $250
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle: $250
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V bundle: $250
- Xbox One X 1TB: $400
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 bundle (white): $450
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.