Kait Diaz goes AWOL to seek answers from the Locus in ‘Gears of War’ preview

Gears of War 5 (aka Gears 5) made an appearance during Microsoft’s Xbox press event prior to the E3 gaming convention. While we don’t know when in 2019 the game will arrive on the Xbox One and Windows 10, studio head Rod Fergusson from The Coalition said Gears 5 would be available on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service on launch day.

For this installment, the game’s protagonist will be Kait Diaz from Gears of War 4. Originally an Outsider in the post-Locus War era, she befriended James “J.D” Fenix and Delmont “Del” Walker after they strayed away from the Coalition of Ordered Governments militia. The trio teamed up to fight a new threat in the fourth installment, which pulled in “retired” Marcus Fenix for some fun father/son banter.

Since we last saw this group, something has transpired between them. The scene begins with Kait getting ready to participate in a rescue mission in a remote village, but she’s suddenly faced with a traumatic death that sends her on an emotional rollercoaster. J.D. appears with a reassuring hand on her shoulder, looking a bit more worn than when we last saw him, with a lot more hair on his face than his head.

The exchange is awkward and brief, and a stern J.D. turns away to hear Del thanking him for even coming. J.D. indicates that she needs to essentially mourn later, causing an altercation with Del. Kait eventually looks up and says she won’t go on the current mission, leading to an exchange of comments and looks between everyone present about her mental well-being.

According to Kait, she’s recently endured nightmares she believes to be messages. She hands a necklace once owned by her grandmother over to Marcus Fenix, who recognizes the dangling Locus symbol. She asks for his help, and Marcus believes the answers she seeks reside up north. J.D., who now appears to be a big-shot captain, doesn’t approve and orders everyone to continue the mission. Marcus, Kait, and Del have other plans.

Alarmed by the Locus symbol, a reluctant J.D. warns Del that he needs to keep a close eye on Kait during their unofficial mission. J.D. acknowledges that she “would never be our enemy by choice,” but what if it’s not her choice? After that, the Gears 5 clip shows bits and pieces of her journey “back to where it all began,” with a feeling that, at some point, friends could eventually become enemies.

In the final scene of the Gears 5 reveal, we see Kait pointing a gun at Del’s face. “Why did you come here with me,” she demands. “What did J.D. tell you??“

“As Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created,” Microsoft says. “Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.”

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about Gears 5 outside the 2019 launch. Given Gears of War 4 is a Play Anywhere title, we expect you’ll be able to start Gears 5 on the Xbox One and pick up where you stopped on Windows 10 without having to purchase a second copy.