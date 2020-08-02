Ghost of Tsushima is reportedly being review boosted, in contrast with the review bombing of The Last of Us Part II due to its controversial story.

The allegation was made by Twitter user @crack_bandicoot, while comparing the number of user reviews that Ghost of Tsushima has received on Metacritic compared to other games available on the PlayStation 4.

It was review boosted to "stick it to Naughty Dog". Game already has higher number of user scores than Uncharted 4, GTA V, Spider-Man and these games sold wayyyy more than GoT pic.twitter.com/lo19rQF8RN — Bandicoot (@crack_bandicoot) August 1, 2020

According to the image in the tweet, many accounts have been created to give a perfect 10 to Ghost of Tsushima and scores as low as zero to The Last of Us Part II, with some of these accounts only rating these two games.

Many user reviews on Ghost of Tsushima are also praising the samurai epic while criticizing The Last of Us Part II, Game Rant reported and confirmed by Digital Trends.

The review boosting is also apparent in the number of user reviews that Ghost of Tsushima has already received, at about 14,000 with about 13,000 positive, after just more than two weeks since release. In comparison, 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has about 11,800, 2014’s Grand Theft Auto V has about 5,600, and 2018’s Spider-Man has about 5,500.

Digital Trends has reached out to Sucker Punch and Metacritic for comments on the matter, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Ghost of Tsushima popularity

The inflated positive user reviews on Metacritic should not take anything away from Ghost of Tsushima though, as it is widely considered a masterpiece for Sucker Punch.

Over the first 10 days after release, the game already racked up 57.5 million duels in combat, 8.8 million foxes petted, and 15.5 million images captured by players, proving the game’s popularity among PlayStation 4 players.

