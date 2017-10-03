‘Gran Turismo Sport’ beta begins next week, progress will carry over

Why it matters to you The Gran Turismo Sport Beta is a the best way to get a head start on the competition.

In celebration of Gran Turismo Sport, Sony is releasing a free, limited-time beta one week before the game’s full release. Anytime between Monday, October 9, and Thursday, October 12, players are able to download the Gran Turismo Sport beta via the PlayStation Store. By participating in the beta, up to $1 million worth of in-game credit can be carried over into the full game. Any unlocked vehicles are also transferable.

Within the beta, fans will have a chance to check out some new features geared toward all levels of drivers, from first-timers to long-standing veterans of the franchise. Racers drive and tune on their own term, while a new matchmaking system keeps players with similar abilities racing against one another.

From the beginning, the beta gives players the option to select which mode they would like to check out. In Sport Mode, drivers first shoot for their fastest lap time during a qualifying session. Depending on the results, similar drivers are grouped together to ensure a highly competitive and fair race. For a more single-player experience, Campaign Mode offers a chance to improve driving skills through challenges, missions, and circuits. Vehicle unlocks, in-game-currency, and experience points act as rewards for completing numerous trials and Daily Workouts. Arcade Mode is included for those who want to jump in and drive. Players choose between a wide range of vehicles on three different circuit configurations with different terrains.

Showcasing the power of this PlayStation 4 exclusive, Scapes is more than just a traditional photo mode. Each photo location contains all the lighting information needed to insert any personalized vehicle into hundreds of real-world places. Other creative modes include the Livery Editor which allows users to utilize logos as well as change the color of the car, wheels, hood, spoiler, mirrors, and more.

Gran Turismo Sport releases in full on October 17, just one week after the beta. To help warm up the engines, PlayStation Plus members can pre-load the Gran Turismo Sport beta two days early on Saturday, October 7 at 8 a.m. PT. Once the clock strikes 12 a.m. PT on Sunday, October 9, these same players can start racing. For everyone who isn’t a member, download and access to the beta begins at 6 p.m. PT on October 9. The beta wraps up for everyone on October 12 at 8 a.m. PT.