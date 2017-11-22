‘Gran Turismo Sport’ update will add offline play to campaign mode

Gran Turismo Sport is a gorgeous racing simulator with fantastic sound design, but as of now, much of the game requires an internet connection. If you want to experience the campaign mode, you better hope your internet doesn’t go down — but an upcoming update will give players more way to race offline.

On November 27, Gran Turismo Sport‘s patch 1.06 will introduce offline play for the campaign. While you’ll still need to be connected to the internet in order to save your progress, for some reason, the mode gives you a basic rundown of Gran Turismo Sport‘s driving controls, tracks, and “racing etiquettes,” as well as a selection of missions for you to compete in against your friends on leaderboards.

Also available offline via the update is the Livery Editor for customizing vehicles, as well as the Scapes photo mode. Previously, online two-player split-screen multiple, Arcade mode, and certain single-player races and time trials could be played without an internet connection. Though the addition of the offline option for Scapes is nice, sharing your custom screenshots with your friends will be a much more complicated affair without access to the internet on your PlayStation.

Back in September, Sony said the decision to make the game predominantly online was to encourage “fair racing,” and the game’s online championship was actually endorsed by the governing body Federation Internationale de l’Automobile in order to show the company’s commitment to racing integrity.

Another update will arrive in December and includes the new single-player “GT League” mode. This mode will allow players to race in cup competitions and endurance races across multiple skill levels, and it will continue to expand in 2018, with more races across its four leagues.

The December update will also include 12 free cars, including the Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Countach LP400, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible, and Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A.

“From now to March 2018, a total of approximately 50 cars are already planned for [the game],” Sony added in the announcement. “And the updates will continue beyond March! You can of course look forward to the addition of new tracks as well, so stay tuned!”

Gran Turismo Sport is available exclusively for PlayStation 4.