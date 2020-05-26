Following years of being criticized for promoting video game violence and enduring several controversies, Rockstar still managed to release the highest-grossing media IP ever conceived. As of May 2020, Grand Theft Auto V has sold 130 million copies, maintaining a stagnated existence on annual top-sellers lists despite debuting seven years ago on last-gen consoles.

Not only is GTA V among the bestselling video games, but it’s also one of the greatest open-world experiences of all time. The vivid, rollicking open world of Los Santos and its mountainous vistas have left an everlasting impression on the industry. The almost endless array of side missions and activities to complete, from scuba diving to golf, coupled with a cast of iconic characters, like Lamar and Lester, have gifted Grand Theft Auto V an extremely long lifespan.

While Rockstar’s sprawling open world may allow players the ability to do practically anything, whether it be pimping out an electric car for street racing or skydiving in a tank, there are still some limitations. However, those limitations are made null and void through the power of in-game cheats. Like all prior titles in the franchise, GTA V has a bevy of secret cash-grabbing methods and hidden missions. Below, we list the best.

Cheat codes

These GTA V cheat codes, which are available for both Sony (PS 3 and 4) and Microsoft (Xbox 360 and One) consoles, can be entered either classically, by pressing specific button combinations on the controller, or via the in-game cell phone. This can be accessed by pressing up on the D-pad, then dialing 1-999 and a cheat-specific term, which is the PC code. A word of caution: Entering any of these cheats into Grand Theft Auto V will disable achievements and trophies for the remainder of your gaming session. After saving and reloading, all cheats will be reset, so they will have to be re-entered for continued use.

Character Cheats

Max Health and Armor

Cell: 1-999-887-853 (TURTLE)

Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Weapons and Extra Ammo

Cell: 1-999-866-587 (TOOLUP)

Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PlayStation: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Raise Wanted Level

Cell: 1-999-3844-8483 (FUGITIVE)

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Lower Wanted Level

Cell: 1-999-5299-3783 (LAWYERUP)

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Five-Minute Invincibility

Cell: 1-999-7246-545-537 (PAINKILLER)

Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PlayStation: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Pyro-Firepower (Flaming Bullets)

Cell: 1-999-462-363-4279 (INCENDIARY)

Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

PlayStation: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Rapid Boom (Exploding Bullets)

Cell: 1-999-444-439 (HIGHEX)

Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

PlayStation: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Superhero Punch (Explosive Melee Attacks)

Cell: 1-999-4684-2637 (HOTHANDS)

Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PlayStation: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Superhero Leap (Jump higher by holding Square or X)

Cell: 1-999-467-8648 (HOPTOIT)

Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

PlayStation: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

Dead Eye (3 tiers of slo-mo aiming)

Cell: 1-999-3323-393 (DEADEYE)

Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

PlayStation: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Skyfall (Spawn in the clouds)

Cell: 1-999-759-3255 (SKYFALL)

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Parachute

Cell: 1-999-759-3483 (SKYDIVE)

Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

PlayStation: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

One Too Many (Drunk Mode)

Cell: 1-999-547-861 (LIQUOR)

Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PlayStation: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

World Cheats

Moon Gravity

Cell: 1-999-356-2837 (FLOATER)

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

PlayStation: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Slow Motion

Cell: 1-999-756-966 (SLOWMO)

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

PlayStation: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Alter the Weather

Cell: 1-999-625-348-7246 (MAKEITRAIN)

Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Slick Tires

Cell: 1-999-7669-329 (SNOWDAY)

Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Vehicle Cheats

Sanchez Dirt Bike

Cell: 1-999-633-7623 (OFFROAD)

Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

PCJ

Cell: 1-999-762-538 (ROCKET)

Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

PlayStation: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Rapid GT

Cell: 1-999-727-4348 (RAPIDGT)

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

Comet

Cell: 1-999-266-38 (COMET)

Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Buzzard Military Chopper

Cell: 1-999-2899-633 (BUZZOFF)

Xbox: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Crop Duster

Cell: 1-999-3597-7729 (FLYSPRAY)

Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

PlayStation: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Stunt Plane

Cell: 1-999-227-678-676 (BARNSTORM)

Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

PlayStation: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

PC-Only Cheats

Spawn Dodo Seaplane: Must complete the “Sea Plane” random event to unlock.

Cell: 1-999-398-4628 (EXTINCT)

Spawn Kraken Sub: Must complete GTA V Wildlife Photography Challenge to unlock.

Cell: 1-999-282-2537 (BUBBLES)

Spawn Duke O’Death: Must complete “Pulling Favors” Strangers and Freaks side mission to unlock the vehicle.

Cell: 1-999-3328-4227 (DEATHCAR)

Access Director Mode

Cell: 1-999-5782-5368 (JRTALENT)

Black Cellphones: Ignites an explosion over the player’s head.

Cell: 1-999-367-3767 (EMP-DROP)

Random Events and money-making secrets

Los Santos is a melting pot of random oddities. Simply traversing the mean city streets or the even wilder desert area, home to police shootouts and cannibalistic mountain dwellers, proves the open world of Grand Theft Auto V is leagues away from mundane. Two of the main components that breathe life into GTA V are the Stranger and Freaks side missions, along with special Random Events.

Below are the most rewarding encounters, as well as some of the most efficient methods for multiplying those not-so-hard-earned dollars in the chaos-ridden open world of GTA V.

Stock Market Assassination missions



Though the in-game stock market may appear pretty extensive, it’s not too hard to play like a fiddle. Lester’s Stock Market Assassination missions are simultaneously the best and most tedious route to billions in Grand Theft Auto V. To progress in the story, players will have no choice but to take part in “The Hotel Assassination,” but don’t proceed any further until completing the main missions and amassing a sizable amount of cash across all three characters.

The guide below breaks down each mission by what stock to invest in before and after the assassination, including the specific exchange and most optimal return percentage. Swing back and forth across the trio of characters before and after each Lester mission, using every penny to scoop up as many shares as possible before dumping them later for exponentially more profits. To speed up the process, simply advance time by saving the game as either Michael for six hours, Franklin for eight hours, or Trevor for 12 hours, but make sure not to miss the peak.

The Hotel Assassination

Invest Before: Betta Pharmaceuticals (BET)

Sell at: 50% return on BAWSAQ

Invest After: Bilkington Research (BIL)

Sell at: 80%-200% return on LCN

The Multi-Target Assassination

Invest Before: Debonaire (DEB)

Sell at: 60-90% return on LCN

Invest After: Redwood Cigarettes (RWC)

Sell at: 300%-400% return on LCN

The Vice Assassination

Invest Before: Fruit Computers (FRT)

Sell at: 30%-60% return on LCN

Invest After: Facade (FAC)

Sell at: 100% return on BAWSAQ

The Bus Assassination

Invest After: Vapid (VAP)

Sell at: 100% return on BAWSAQ

The Construction Assassination

Invest Before: Gold Coast (GCD)

Sell at: 80% return on LCN

Urging players to stave off assassination missions only until after completing the full narrative may be a lot to ask, but the overall amount to be gained can be amplified even further. Aim for anywhere between 70% and 80% game completion, tackling street races and assorted robberies before attempting Lester’s missions. The more cash a player has at the start of the assassinations will result in a heftier and more cultivated fortune.

Collectables missions



After acquiring a complete set of any one of the various Grand Theft Auto V collectibles, a secret mission is unlocked. Omega, pictured above, gifts Franklin with a sweet dune buggy made into the guise of a sci-fi rocket ship. Michael, on the other hand, gets no more than $10 and a photo relinquished by Abigail Mathers after collecting all submarine parts.

Investment Banker

Found in the afternoon on the beach-side road between Chumash and Pacific Bluffs, an individual by the name of Timm tasks Michael with delivering him to Los Santos International Airport in under two minutes. If the player succeeds, the investment banker will reward Michael with a stock tip. Immediately purchase Tinkle (TNK) shares on BAWSAQ with all three characters and save, advancing time until seeing a 30% profit.

Braddock Farm Incursion

As Trevor, the player can raid a pot farm nestled securely in a small nook under Mount Chiliad, just north of Grapeseed. Operated and guarded by the Salvadoran gang, Marabunta Grande, Braddock Farm is not only heavily fortified but secured by cliffs on all sides. With only one way in and out, the player has to be quick when deciding whether to attack or to leave peacefully.

Though, $44,000 (or more) for killing a couple of guards and ransacking a gang hideout is hard to pass up.

Burial

Among the dirt paths in northern Paleto Bay, players can stumble across a random encounter involving two shady individuals attempting to bury a young female alive. Saving her life and subsequently whisking her back home to Vinewood Hills will net the player an easy $60,000, most likely paid for by her mob boss father, “Sonny,” in reference to one of GTA: Vice City’s late-game antagonists.

Kifflom!

The Epsilon Program remains one of the most overriding myths in the entire series, spawning Reddit theories and assorted conspiracies since Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

In GTA V, the religious group is a thinly veiled parody of Scientology helmed by the charismatic Cris Formage. Michael can nab a hefty sum of cash after completing the Epsilon Program side missions, which are initiated only after finishing the story mission, “Father and Son,” and taking an evaluation on the Epsilon Program website.

The player will then not only have to complete a series of time-consuming quests but will also have to donate a total of $15,500 to the cult, with an additional $50,000 at the climax of the mission set. Some of the Epsilon tasks include the completion of a carjacking list, walking 5 miles in the desert, and using a space alien metal detector to uncover a boot.

The Epsilon Program missions require ample patience, given the extreme longevity between follow-up tasks, yet it’s well worth the wait. The final mission brings Michael and Cris Formage face-to-face, with the latter tasking the player to deliver a car loaded with Epsilon funds to a pick-up point. At the location, two options arise: Accept enlightenment by exiting the car or peeling off with $2.1 million.

The Last One



Capping off the entire Grand Theft Auto V experience isn’t easy, but Rockstar still delivers in style. After attaining 100% game completion, a final Strangers and Freaks mission is accessible on the map only to Franklin. While traversing the hills in Raton Canyon, the player will come across a sasquatch hunter, who asks for assistance in hunting down the supposed last one of its kind.

Without spoiling the ending, “The Last One” is as strange as it is superb, taking a subtle jab at one of gaming’s most mythical creatures while exploring the past of San Andreas in an interesting and fresh way. Unlike prior Grand Theft Auto titles, however, gaining 100% game completion doesn’t give much of a reward, other than “The Last One” secret mission and the spawning of unenterable UFOs throughout Los Santos. Still, it’s only a tiny moment in a game loaded with unreplicable experiences that simply cannot be missed.

With GTA V available for free on Epic Games Store, now is the best time for newcomers to discover the wonkiest and most exciting ways of enjoying their stay in the sun-streaked, bullet-crazed theater that is Los Santos.

