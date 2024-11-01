Grand Theft Auto Online on PC is finally getting some of the features that Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players have been taking advantage of since 2022.

At the end of a GTA Online community update posted Friday, Rockstar Games revealed that PC players will be getting “much requested … features of GTA Online” sometime in 2025.

Rockstar didn’t specify which specific features will be coming to PC or how many, but console players have been able to play GTA Online with features from Grand Theft Auto 5: Enhanced Edition. This includes things like finer textures, enhanced resolution, and more through a Fidelity Mode that targets 30 frames per second (fps). Ray tracing was added to the game in a later update.

This is big news for GTA Online PC players, who’ve had to deal with an older version of the game compared to what PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players enjoy. GTA Online on PC got another big update in September that brought it closer to the console versions. Rockstar integrated BattlEye Anti-Cheat, software that helps combat cheating on the platform after years of user feedback. This did, however, mean that GTA Online was no longer supported on Steam Deck.

Rockstar also revealed new rides, Job Creator updates, new Dispatch Work, and a new mission at the Darnell Bros Garment Factory.

Currently, GTA Online players can take part in a special event for the Halloween season where they have to escape a UFO abduction and claim spaceship parts. So, there’s a lot going on in GTA Online right now despite it being live for over a decade. Rockstar still hasn’t announced if GTA Online will be available with Grand Theft Auto 6 when that game launches in fall 2025.