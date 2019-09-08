GTA Online, the online component of Grand Theft Auto 5, is taking a break from the crime and violence with a family-friendly task of finding 100 action figures.

The task, which was added to the game alongside the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, is nowhere near as macho as the muscle car, but it does offer a unique reward that players may be interested in adding to their inventory.

To start the hunt, players should wait to receive a text message from the owner of the Hardcore Comic Store. He says that someone stole all his action figures, and he needs someone to find them all and bring them back. The comic book store owner is apparently a friend of Lester who provides players with jobs, in case you were wondering how a hardened criminal becomes involved in the search.

Each figurine that players find will grant a modest reward of $1,000 and 1,000 RP points, and tracking them all down will result in heftier rewards of $150,00 and 150,000 RP points.

The real reward for collecting all 100 action figures, however, is a costume of Impotent Rage. The new outfit, which is accompanied by a new haircut, will let players cosplay as the in-game superhero.

Finding all 100 action figures in the expansive GTA Online map, however, is a daunting task. Fortunately, some hardcore players have already finished the task, and have uploaded various videos and maps to show the locations of the toys. One such map is the one posted by Redditor kellybrownstewart on the game’s official sub-Reddit, which pins the locations of the action figures while also providing a quick description of where exactly the collectibles are located.

The task of finding hidden action figures is a quick change of pace for GTA Online, which held an explosive opening last month for the Diamond Casino & Resort, after six years since standing as a vacant lot with the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in September 2013.

The free update, which drew the biggest crowds for GTA Online since launch, adds new narrative elements in connection with the opening of the casino, as well as the option to buy and customize a private penthouse suite.

