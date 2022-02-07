Grand Theft Auto V’s enhanced upgrade may not be free

Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition, may not a free upgrade for players, according to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Answering a question during an investor relations call, Zelnick said that players would have to pay for the newest version of GTAV, saying that “there will be plenty of reasons to purchase it.” It’s not clear if he means that new players will have enough reasons to buy the game or if existing players will need to shell out more cash to play it on current-gen consoles.

Digital Trends reached out to Rockstar for clarification and will update this article when we hear back.

Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition‘s March 15 launch date was recently revealed alongside Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement. Alongside the updated version of GTAV, the game’s multiplayer component, Grand Theft Auto Online, will also be receiving its own stand-alone launch.

A potential price for Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition was not shared. When it launches on current-gen consoles, GTA V will sport a number of visual improvements, including support for 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, higher draw distance, more detailed textures, and HDR and ray tracing support.

Today’s investor relations call also included some good news for fans of GTA V, specifically any who play GTA Online. When the duo of games launches on March 15, players will be able to transfer their GTA Online characters to their new console. This matches the previous handling of new releases of GTA Online in the past — players were similarly able to transfer their character for a limited time when the PS4 and Xbox One launched. However, the transfer will likely be a one-time deal, meaning whatever console that character lands on will be their home for good.

