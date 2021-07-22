Hades won Game of the Year for the 21st Game Developers Choice Awards along with two other awards. The nominees were announced in late April and all of the winners were announced last night at the ceremony.

Along with winning Game of the Year, Hades also took home the awards for Best Audio and Best Design. Hades beat out Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Half-Life: Alyx for the title of Game of the Year.

Developer Supergiant Games was not the only studio that brought home awards last night. The Last of Us Part II won Best Narrative at the awards ceremony, Half-Life: Alyx won Best VR/AR Game, and Ghost of Tsushima won the Audience Award, as well as the award for Best Visual Art. Kinetic Games, the developers of Phasmophobia, won the Best Debut Developer Award this year.

Special awards were given to both Tom Fulp and Laralyn McWilliams. Tom Fulp, the creator of the website Newgrounds and the co-founder of The Behemoth was awarded the Pioneer Award. Laralyn McWilliams was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. She is known in the industry as the creative director of Free Realms as well as the lead director of Full Spectrum Warrior.

The 21st Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony was handled a little differently this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards ceremony was completely digital and was streamed live on the internet. The awards ceremony was streamed alongside the Independent Games Festival Awards as well.

