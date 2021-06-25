  1. Gaming

Halo Infinite battle passes won’t be a grind for players, says developer

By

Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer will introduce a lot of new concepts to the long-running franchise. Besides new gameplay mechanics, the game’s multiplayer will be entirely free-to-play, a first for any Halo title. Being a free-to-play title comes with its own specific features, including battle passes. However, according to a post on Halo WaypointInfinite‘s battle passes won’t be “a grind for players.”

Battle passes for Halo Infinite already have a rather open and generous design. Passes won’t expire at the end of each season, and players will be able to purchase previous battle passes to get their hands on content and cosmetics they may have missed out on. These features are practically unheard of in other free-to-play or live service titles, which treat battle passes and their contents as timed exclusives. Players won’t have any FOMO in Infinite, though.

New spartan armor in Halo Infinite.

Players will also be able to own multiple battle passes simultaneously and choose which they progress through.

With so much content being based around battle passes, and inevitably getting more experience points, Halo Infinite live team design director Ryan Paradis stressed that players wouldn’t have to grind. “First and foremost,” Paradis said in a post on Halo Waypoint, “we’re working hard to ensure that the battle pass isn’t a ‘grind’ for players. We want it to be a supplemental rewards stream for the time you were already putting into the game.”

The same post also revealed the theme of Halo Infinite‘s first season: Halo Reach. Titled “Heroes of Reach,” players will likely be able to deck their Spartans out in some of Noble Team’s iconic armor sets.

Editors' Recommendations

Finished with Final Fantasy XIV’s free trial? Get the full game for 60% off

final fantasy xiv steam sale zogfbrzhxfe7slu2vn9b9x

The best split-screen PS4 games in 2021

It Takes Two

Everything we know about Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction

Overwatch cross-platform support: Everything we know

Overwatch character Sombra advaances firing her signature SMG.

Borderlands 3 has crossplay now, so get a copy for up to 67% off

borderlands 3 steam summer sale

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition gets a price cut for the Steam Summer Sale

mass effect legendary edition discounted mission order three

The best 4K PC gaming build for under $1,000

PC build-out guide

Best cheap PS Plus deals for June 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Best cheap gaming monitor deals for June 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

Halo: Master Chief Collection is 50% off ahead of Halo Infinite’s release

Master Chief holds a battle rifle in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Best cheap GPU deals for June 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Best cheap gaming PC deals for June 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Infinity Game Table review: Digital board game rolls dice with mixed success

infinity game table review arcade1