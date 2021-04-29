Halo Infinite will support cross-play and cross-progression across PC and Xbox consoles when it launches later this year. Microsoft touts Halo Infinite as a “premier PC experience,” that will include features made specifically for that platform. The company says it wants to “make sure that Halo is serving the PC community.”

This news comes as part of Microsoft’s renewed commitment to PC, as well as Xbox consoles. The company is concerned with allowing as many people to play its games — on as many platforms as possible. That’s why Halo Infinite will feature multiplayer cross-progression support, allowing players to retain progress that “will follow you across all platforms,” said Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios.

Halo Infinite will support ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, and as Microsoft explains, “a wide variety of advanced graphics options and more.”

Microsoft is still planning to launch Halo Infinite sometime in fall 2021. It was originally supposed to come out alongside the Xbox Series X|S consoles in November 2020 but was delayed to allow developer 343 Industries more time to polish it and ensure it reaches the high standards of the community.

Following the game’s showing in the summer of 2020, fans criticized the way it looked, which likely led to the decision to delay it. Since then, 343 Industries has released frequent updates about its development, keeping the community in the loop. Based on what has been shown thus far, Halo Infinite aims to blend what players love from classic Halo games while implementing new ideas to keep things fresh.

Editors' Recommendations