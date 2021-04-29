  1. Gaming

Halo Infinite will support PC cross-play and cross-progression

By

Halo Infinite will support cross-play and cross-progression across PC and Xbox consoles when it launches later this year. Microsoft touts Halo Infinite as a “premier PC experience,” that will include features made specifically for that platform. The company says it wants to “make sure that Halo is serving the PC community.”

This news comes as part of Microsoft’s renewed commitment to PC, as well as Xbox consoles. The company is concerned with allowing as many people to play its games — on as many platforms as possible. That’s why Halo Infinite will feature multiplayer cross-progression support, allowing players to retain progress that “will follow you across all platforms,” said Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios.

Halo Infinite will support ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, and as Microsoft explains, “a wide variety of advanced graphics options and more.”

Microsoft is still planning to launch Halo Infinite sometime in fall 2021. It was originally supposed to come out alongside the Xbox Series X|S consoles in November 2020 but was delayed to allow developer 343 Industries more time to polish it and ensure it reaches the high standards of the community.

Following the game’s showing in the summer of 2020, fans criticized the way it looked, which likely led to the decision to delay it. Since then, 343 Industries has released frequent updates about its development, keeping the community in the loop. Based on what has been shown thus far, Halo Infinite aims to blend what players love from classic Halo games while implementing new ideas to keep things fresh.

Editors' Recommendations

The best fighting games for Xbox One

the best fighting games for xbox one mortal kombat 11

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Deathloop

Best cheap gaming deals for May 2021

father and son playing video games

How to link your Fortnite accounts

how to link your fortnite account mandalorian

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak reveals price, release date, and hash rate limiter

rtx 3080 vs 2080 super case airflow

Intel teases up to 230-frames-per-second gaming on upcoming 11th-gen laptops

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

The best Sonic games of all time

best sonic games the hedgehog

Returnal takes the indie game revolution to the next level

Returnal

Xbox One S vs. Xbox One X

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for April 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Best cheap gaming PC deals for April 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: When is it, and what to expect

best memorial day sales 2020

The best games like Monster Hunter

dauntless