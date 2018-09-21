‘Hellboy’ reboot screenwriter could helm animated ‘Diablo’ series on Netflix

Share

It was reported in August that Blizzard was planning on producing a television series based on its Diablo series — it may be one of the “multiple projects” Blizzard teased in an earlier video. Now, he series appears to have been confirmed by the upcoming Hellboy film’s screenwriter, and it will not go the live-action route.

In a now-deleted tweet, screenwriter, director, and Boom! Studios founder Andy Cosby told a fan that he was in “final talks” to act as writer and showrunner for an animated Diablo series on Netflix.

It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve gotten animated Diablo content, with the short film Diablo III: Wrath being released alongside the game back in 2012. The long-form structure of a television series would certainly give the characters and lore more time to breathe, however, and it’s certainly a franchise we want to dive deeper into.

Netflix is no stranger to video game television adaptations. The company released the first season of its Castlevania animated series last year, with the eight-episode second season to follow next month. Helmed by Warren Ellis, the dark and somber series feels like it belongs alongside Konami’s games, and with the game company seemingly uninterested in making any more of those, it’s a nice substitute.

A live-action Witcher series is also in the works with Henry Cavill in the leading role of Geralt, though the books preceded CD Projekt Red’s excellent games.

If you’re in the mood for more Diablo content, you just have to wait a few more months. This November, Diablo III: Eternal Collection arrives onNintendo Switch with all expansions included, as well as Zelda-themed cosmetic items. It will be the first time a Blizzard game has appeared on a Nintendo platform in well over a decade.

Of course, dedicated fans are also interested in hearing about a potential fourth Diablo game. Given the recent resurgence in popularity, we’re hoping Blizzard has it in the pipeline, as there are only so many times you can play through Diablo III before you start hoping the demons win. The game is available now on PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, and PS3. The Switch version arrives November 2.