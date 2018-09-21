Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Hellboy’ reboot screenwriter could helm animated ‘Diablo’ series on Netflix

Gabe Gurwin
By

It was reported in August that Blizzard was planning on producing a television series based on its Diablo series — it may be one of the “multiple projects” Blizzard teased in an earlier video. Now, he series appears to have been confirmed by the upcoming Hellboy film’s screenwriter, and it will not go the live-action route.

In a now-deleted tweet, screenwriter, director, and Boom! Studios founder Andy Cosby told a fan that he was in “final talks” to act as writer and showrunner for an animated Diablo series on Netflix.

It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve gotten animated Diablo content, with the short film Diablo III: Wrath being released alongside the game back in 2012. The long-form structure of a television series would certainly give the characters and lore more time to breathe, however, and it’s certainly a franchise we want to dive deeper into.

Netflix is no stranger to video game television adaptations. The company released the first season of its Castlevania animated series last year, with the eight-episode second season to follow next month. Helmed by Warren Ellis, the dark and somber series feels like it belongs alongside Konami’s games, and with the game company seemingly uninterested in making any more of those, it’s a nice substitute.

A live-action Witcher series is also in the works with Henry Cavill in the leading role of Geralt, though the books preceded CD Projekt Red’s excellent games.

If you’re in the mood for more Diablo content, you just have to wait a few more months. This November, Diablo III: Eternal Collection arrives onNintendo Switch with all expansions included, as well as Zelda-themed cosmetic items. It will be the first time a Blizzard game has appeared on a Nintendo platform in well over a decade.

Of course, dedicated fans are also interested in hearing about a potential fourth Diablo game. Given the recent resurgence in popularity, we’re hoping Blizzard has it in the pipeline, as there are only so many times you can play through Diablo III before you start hoping the demons win. The game is available now on PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, and PS3. The Switch version arrives November 2.

Don't Miss

The best PSVR games available today
fifa 19
Product Review

'FIFA 19' still nails soccer, but don’t expect any surprises

FIFA 19 is still a great way to play virtual soccer, but the changes made in this year’s game don’t push the series forward, and The Journey's story mode stumbles in its final installment.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature games like Fortnite.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ai generates new games after classics screen shot 2018 09 19 at 21 06 08
Emerging Tech

An A.I. is designing retro video games — and they’re surprisingly good

Researchers from Georgia Tech have demonstrated how artificial intelligence can be used to create brand-new video games after being shown hours of classic 8-bit gaming action for inspiration.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Gamers are already hacking the Nintendo Switch Online NES emulator

Players have already managed to hack the NES emulator included with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, allowing them to load the system up with additional ROMs of classic games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 2
Gaming

Box-office buster: Spider-Man’ on PS4 tops ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ with big debut

Insomniac Games' new PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man managed to set records for the fastest-selling exclusive on the system, and it even outperformed the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming film.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware 17 R5 review
Product Review

The powerhouse Alienware 17 R5 will leave your desktop in the dust

With a 17-inch display and a chassis weighing in at nearly 10 pounds, the Alienware 17 R5 is truly massive. Between its weight and its hardware, it’s certainly outfitted like a gaming desktop so let’s find out if it performs like one.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Fortnite week 10 challenge: jigsaw puzzle pieces
Gaming

Find all Fortnite's puzzle pieces in our week 10 challenge guide

The Fortnite 'search for jigsaw puzzle pieces in basements' is one of the hardest challenges in the week 10 challenges this week. We go over how and where to find these puzzle pieces, and how to get all seven of them in total.
Posted By Cody Perez
NBA 2K19
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite ninja espn the magazine cover
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ expert ‘Ninja’ is first pro gamer to land ESPN The Magazine cover story

ESPN The Magazine has revealed the cover for its next issue and it will feature none other than Fortnite pro Ninja. Tyler Blevins is the very first pro gamer to earn the honor. The issue will also feature stories on other esports topics.
Posted By Cody Perez
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite Close Encounters
Gaming

Close Encounters is among Fortnite's most difficult events. Here's how to win

Fortnite Close Encounters is the latest limited time mode to join Battle Royale. This mode revolves around only having jetpacks and shotguns on the map, which can make things tricky. Here are some tips on how to win this mode.
Posted By Cody Perez
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite, Abigail Bassett
twitch troll arrested amazon purchase
Gaming

The gaming stream dries up in China as government cuts access to Twitch

Game livestreaming service Twitch has had both its website and its mobile app removed from access in China. Twitch said the move was made deliberately to block users from using the service.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin