 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Helldivers 2 devs have a 60-day plan to win back player goodwill

By
A helldiver shooting at an Impaler, which looks like giant tentacles coming out of the ground.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Helldivers 2 developers announced a 60-day plan to address long-standing issues with the player base, which has been in an uproar over recent changes in its latest big patch.

In a statement posted to the subreddit on Tuesday, Arrowhead Game Studios game director Mikael Eriksson admits that the team “didn’t hit our target” with the Escalation of Freedom update. The community has responded negatively to many of its changes, including a nerf to fire weapons like the Breaker Incendiary and the FLAM-40 flamethrower. These used to be great against charger terminids, but were patched to no longer penetrate their hides (and before a fire-based premium warbond no less).

Recommended Videos

Many players see their complaints as endemic of a larger problem with Arrowhead’s development strategy, which they feel prioritizes weapon balance to prop up less-popular weapons and leads to less-engaging gameplay.

“Some things we just didn’t get right – and other more fundamental inconsistencies in our approach to game balance and game direction,” Eriksson wrote. “All of that is on us and we are going to own that. As many of you have pointed out, and we agree, what matters most now is action. Not talk.”

Eriksson then laid out a 60-day plan to get the game back on track in accordance with the player feedback. It ranges from confronting broader concerns like how Arrowhead approaches weapon balance and how it designs primary weapons, to specific Escalation of Freedom adjustments like fire damage, frame rate performance, and unspecified charger fixes. Arrowhead also wants to “re-prioritize bug fixes” to put issues that are impacting gameplay first on the pile.

A lot of this is in the name of “fun,” a term that’s popped up a bunch in posts from the Helldivers 2 community. “Our intention is that balance should be fun, not ‘balanced’ for the sake of balance,” Eriksson wrote, also noting that they want to make the “combat more engaging.”

As for long-term plans, the developers first want to create an opt-in beta testing environment, and follow that up with more transparent and frequent communication with the player base like blog posts and better reasoning for patches. They also plan to release more player surveys like the one that went up on the Discord last week.

Multiple Arrowhead developers have been on the defensive over the past week in response to the outcry around Escalation of Freedom. CEO Shams Jorjani wrote in the game’s official Discord on Friday that one specific change that nerfed the effectiveness of incendiary weapons was on him. “I’ll own this screwup. I should have provided more context behind that stat instead of just dropping it on you,” he wrote.

However, this response has been a long time coming. The community has complained before about confusing changes that they didn’t think were fun; Helldivers 2 game director Johan Pilestedt wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “it feels like every time someone finds something fun, the fun is removed.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Helldivers 2 PC players are furious over this controversial change
A Helldivers 2 player fires a laser canon.

Helldivers 2, February's surprise multiplayer hit from Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now getting bombarded with negative reviews on Steam. That's because the game will soon require all PC players to link their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account.

Anyone who plays Helldivers 2 for the first time after May 6 will have to link a PlayStation Network account to Steam. Those who already own the game will also be required to do so by June 4 or they will no longer be able to access the game.

Read more
Helldivers 2 CEO says DLSS is ‘not necessary’ — and he’s right
Four soldiers walk in front of a blue Super Earth flag in the Helldivers 2 trailer.

The CEO for Arrowhead Games, developer of Helldivers 2, caught some flak for a controversial take on nowhere else than X (formerly Twitter), saying that Nvidia's DLSS is "cool tech, but not necessary."

The lack of branded upscaling tools in Helldivers 2 is strange, especially given the fact that the title has quickly become "one of the most entertaining co-op games" of the year, as you can read about in our Helldivers 2 review. Thankfully, Helldivers 2 doesn't need DLSS.

Read more
Helldivers 2 servers at capacity? Play its predecessor instead
Key art for the original Helldivers.

Helldivers 2 has been the surprise hit of February, but it has also been surprisingly hard to get into the game. Server issues are frequent, and while Arrowhead Game Studios is actively working to resolve these issues, Helldivers 2’s online experience is far from perfect. If you’re frustrated at not being able to play Helldivers 2, but want to play something similar, there’s another fantastic option.

I’m not referencing the similar titles on Xbox Game Pass. I’m referring to the original Helldivers. First released on PC, PlayStation 4, and PS Vita in 2015, Helldivers is a game that I did not think much of before this month, as I only put about 15 minutes into it after getting the game as a monthly PS Plus title in 2016. Returning to it in the wake of my enjoyment of Helldivers 2, I found much of the charm of the sequel is present in its predecessor, albeit in isometric shooter form.

Read more