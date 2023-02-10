 Skip to main content
Hogwarts Legacy: how to pick locks and upgrade with Demiguise statues

Jesse Lennox
By

Some activities we do all the time in games wouldn't make much sense in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy. Take lockpicking as an example. For those who know the franchise well, you would be aware of a simple spell that automatically opens (almost) any lock with a flick of the wand. While that sounds amazingly convenient, it wouldn't exactly be very much fun for a game. Instead, that spell triggers a lockpicking mini-game for you to complete in order to get through that door or open that chest. These minigames can be tricky, so here's how they work so you can overcome any barrier in your way.

Difficulty

Easy

What You Need

  • The Alohamora spell

How lockpicking works

Casting the unlocking spell is only the beginning for lockpicking. Once you do, the real game begins. Here's how it works in detail.

Step 1: Learn the Alohamora spell by playing through the main story quest called "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament."

Step 2: This will let you pick locks at level 1.

Step 3: Find a lock at a level you can pick and cast the spell.

Step 4: Use the left and right sticks to control the two colored sparks on screen. The left stick controls the green light, and will also spin the outer circle, while the right moves the red light and will spin the inner circle.

Step 5: Attempt to move the outer ring to the point where cogs on the bottom right of the screen begin to spin and hold it there.

Step 6: Repeat the process with the inner ring, this time looking for the cogs in the middle of the lock to spin.

Step 7: Once you've found the correct orientation for both sticks, the lock will open.

Step 8: Unlike any other spell in the game, Alohamora can't be upgraded just using talent points. To get to level two and three you will need to bring Demiguise statues to Galdwin Moon to complete the sidequest called "The Man Behind the Moons." Once you bring nine statues, you will get level two, and once you turn in 22 you hit level three.

