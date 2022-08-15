How long is Cult of the Lamb?

Cult of the Lamb has become a breakout indie success, with surprising variety and a deep life-sim experience that makes it easy to sink hours into its adorable (and horrifying) world. But eventually, the experience of running your own cult will come to an end. If you’re wondering how long it’ll take to roll credits in Cult of the Lamb, here’s what you need to know.

Expect to spend at least 15 hours playing Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb isn’t a massive game that requires you to invest hundreds of hours. Instead, most players can expect to finish the main quests after about 15 hours. This can vary wildly based on your skill, how you upgrade your abilities, and what weapons are randomly handed to you at the beginning of each quest, but 15 hours is a good estimate for the typical player.

Of course, Cult of the Lamb offers more than the main storyline. If you’re looking to complete side quests, play some Knucklebones, and fully upgrade your settlement, expect that number to balloon closer to 30 hours.

What is the endgame of Cult of the Lamb?

As a roguelike with constantly changing maps, Cult of the Lamb offers tons of replayability. Even once the main quest is wrapped up, you can still head out on quests to collect more resources and continue to upgrade your cult. This is the core endgame loop — gather resources, collect Devotion, and enhance your camp.

In other words, your core focus after the main quest becomes your cult. Whether it’s rearranging the layout, unlocking every building available, or amassing as many followers as possible, the life-sim elements in Cult of the Lamb are front-and-center during the endgame. Of course, you’ll still need to dive into combat to gather resources, but there’s nothing really left to discover out there anymore.

As mentioned above, unlocking all this content will probably take close to 30 hours. But since there are endless ways to customize your camp and there are always followers to acquire (or current followers that can become more loyal), you can play well beyond 30 hours if the game gets its hooks in you.

Don’t rush it

While it can be tempting to rush through Cult of the Lamb, the best way to play it is the opposite. You’ll unlock several unique locations throughout your journey, many of which are entirely optional. But if you want to experience everything the game has to offer, it’s in your best interest to check out these locations as soon as possible. Unlocking new Tarot Cards or Follower Appearances isn’t as impactful once you’ve beaten the game — so be sure to take a break from your adventures to play some Knucklebones, chat with your followers, tackle their side quests, and build up your cult.

