how-to-enable-fps-boost-enhancements-on-xbox-series-x

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a slew of impressive features that enhance the user experience. Aside from making current-generation games look and run incredibly, Microsoft’s new consoles also enhance many titles from the previous generation thanks to FPS Boost. By using the power of the Xbox Series X|S, FPS Boost increases the frame rate of older Xbox One and even Xbox 360 games to make them more enjoyable in a modern context.

Currently, there are nearly 100 titles that support this feature, and as Microsoft has promised, this list will continue to grow over time. The list is composed of games spanning many genres including action, first-person shooters, and even experiences for the family. One thing to note is that Xbox Series S only supports some FPS Boost enhancements due to being a less powerful machine than the Xbox Series S.

Despite FPS Boost being so useful, many compatible games have the feature disabled by default. It might be confusing to figure out how to enable FPS Boost, but in this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about the new feature, including which games are compatible and how to enable it.

Here’s how to enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S.

Which games feature FPS Boost

Before jumping into how to enable the feature on Xbox Series X|S, let’s first touch on the list of compatible games. The nice thing about the list is that many of the titles are available via Xbox Game Pass, which means you won’t have to shell out any additional cash to get your hands on them. We’ll also note what kind of enhancements you can expect from each title, such as 60Hz or even 120Hz.

Below is the full list of compatible FPS Boost games across Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Do take note of the enhancements that appear across the two systems. Xbox Series S has fewer FPS Boost enhanced options due to the system’s power.

Title Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Off by Default on Series X Alien Isolation 60Hz 60Hz Anthem 60Hz Not Available ✔ Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered 60Hz 60Hz Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 60Hz 60Hz Assassin’s Creed Unity 60Hz 60Hz Battle Chasers: Nightwar 120Hz 120Hz Battlefield 1 120Hz Not Available ✔ Battlefield 4 120Hz 120Hz Battlefield Hardline 120Hz 120Hz Battlefield V 120Hz Not Available ✔ Beholder Complete Edition 60Hz 60Hz Dead Island Definitive Edition 60Hz Not Available Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 60Hz Not Available Deus Ex Mankind Divided 60Hz 60Hz DiRT 4 120Hz Not Available Dishonored – Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Don’t Starve: Giant Edition 120Hz 120Hz Dragon Age: Inquisition 60Hz 60Hz Dungeon Defenders II 60Hz 60Hz Dying Light 60Hz Not Available Fallout 4 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Fallout 76 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Far Cry 4 60Hz 60Hz Far Cry 5 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Far Cry New Dawn 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Far Cry Primal 60Hz 60Hz Gears of War 4 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Golf with your Friends 120Hz 120Hz Halo Wars 2 60Hz 60Hz Halo: Spartan Assault 120Hz 120Hz Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition 120Hz 120Hz Homefront: The Revolution 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Hyperscape 120Hz 120Hz ✔ Island Saver 120Hz 120Hz LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham 60Hz 60Hz LEGO Jurassic World 60Hz 60Hz LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 60Hz 60Hz LEGO Marvel Superheroes 120Hz 60Hz LEGO Marvel’s Avengers 120Hz 60Hz LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens 60Hz 60Hz LEGO The Hobbit 120Hz 60Hz LEGO The Incredibles 60Hz 60Hz LEGO Worlds 60Hz Not Available Life is Strange 60Hz 60Hz Life is Strange 2 60Hz Not Available Lords of the Fallen 60Hz 60Hz Mad Max 120Hz 60Hz Metro 2033 Redux 120Hz 120Hz Metro: Last Light Redux 120Hz 120Hz Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 120Hz Not Available Monster Energy Supercross 3 60Hz 60Hz ✔ MotoGP 20 Not Available 60Hz Moving Out 120Hz 120Hz My Friend Pedro 120Hz 120Hz My Time at Portia 60Hz 60Hz New Super Lucky’s Tale 120Hz 120Hz Overcooked! 2 120Hz 120Hz Paladins 120Hz 120Hz Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 120Hz 120Hz Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 120Hz 120Hz Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 120Hz 120Hz ✔ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 120Hz 120Hz Prey 60Hz 60Hz Realm Royale 120Hz 120Hz ReCore 60Hz 60Hz Sea of Solitude 60Hz 60Hz Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz Shadow Warrior 2 60Hz Not Available Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz SMITE 120Hz 120Hz ✔ Sniper Elite 4 60Hz 60Hz STAR WARS Battlefront 120Hz 120Hz STAR WARS Battlefront II 120Hz Not Available ✔ Steep Not Available 60Hz Super Lucky’s Tale 120Hz 120Hz SUPERHOT 120Hz 120Hz The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 60Hz 60Hz The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan) 60Hz 60Hz ✔ The Gardens Between 120Hz 60Hz The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame 60Hz 60Hz The LEGO Movie Videogame 120Hz 120Hz Titanfall 120Hz Not Available Titanfall 2 120Hz 120Hz ✔ Tom Clancy’s The Division 60Hz 60Hz Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz Totally Reliable Delivery Service 120Hz 120Hz Two Point Hospital 60Hz 60Hz UFC 4 60Hz 60Hz Unravel 2 120Hz 120Hz ✔ Unruly Heroes 120Hz 120Hz Untitled Goose Game 120Hz 120Hz Wasteland 3 60Hz 60Hz ✔ Watch Dogs 2 60Hz 60Hz Watch_Dogs 60Hz 60Hz Yakuza 6: The Song of Life 60Hz 60Hz

How to enable FPS Boost

Now that you’re aware of which games will work, let’s dive into how to enable the feature on Xbox Series X|S. Regardless of which current-gen Xbox system you have, the steps are the same since they share a UI. The first step is to head into the Manage game and add-ons menu. There are a couple of ways to do this, but the easiest method is to select the My games and apps menu from the system’s dashboard.

Once here, you’ll see the full list of games available on your system and you can categorize them by console type by changing the filter above the list of games. We advise switching over to Group by console type so you’ve got access to all Xbox One and Xbox 360 games in separate categories, making them easier to navigate. Then scroll down to an FPS Boost-enabled game and press the menu button on it to see more options.

From here, select Manage game and add-ons and you’ll be taken to another screen. At the top, it’ll say “Manage [insert name of game here].” Scroll down to Compatibility options and, assuming the title has FPS Boost features, you’ll see a checkbox for FPS boost.

Check this box, and then restart the game and you’ll be ready to enjoy your older Xbox games at a higher frame rate! Just take note that if you have an Xbox Series S, the checkbox will be grayed out.

