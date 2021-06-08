  1. Gaming

How to enable FPS Boost enhancements on Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a slew of impressive features that enhance the user experience. Aside from making current-generation games look and run incredibly, Microsoft’s new consoles also enhance many titles from the previous generation thanks to FPS Boost. By using the power of the Xbox Series X|S, FPS Boost increases the frame rate of older Xbox One and even Xbox 360 games to make them more enjoyable in a modern context.

Currently, there are nearly 100 titles that support this feature, and as Microsoft has promised, this list will continue to grow over time. The list is composed of games spanning many genres including action, first-person shooters, and even experiences for the family. One thing to note is that Xbox Series S only supports some FPS Boost enhancements due to being a less powerful machine than the Xbox Series S.

Despite FPS Boost being so useful, many compatible games have the feature disabled by default. It might be confusing to figure out how to enable FPS Boost, but in this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about the new feature, including which games are compatible and how to enable it.

Here’s how to enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S.

Which games feature FPS Boost

Before jumping into how to enable the feature on Xbox Series X|S, let’s first touch on the list of compatible games. The nice thing about the list is that many of the titles are available via Xbox Game Pass, which means you won’t have to shell out any additional cash to get your hands on them. We’ll also note what kind of enhancements you can expect from each title, such as 60Hz or even 120Hz.

Below is the full list of compatible FPS Boost games across Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Do take note of the enhancements that appear across the two systems. Xbox Series S has fewer FPS Boost enhanced options due to the system’s power.

Title Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Off by Default on Series X
Alien Isolation 60Hz 60Hz
Anthem 60Hz Not Available
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 60Hz 60Hz
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered 60Hz 60Hz
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 60Hz 60Hz
Assassin’s Creed Unity 60Hz 60Hz
Battle Chasers: Nightwar 120Hz 120Hz
Battlefield 1 120Hz Not Available
Battlefield 4 120Hz 120Hz
Battlefield Hardline 120Hz 120Hz
Battlefield V 120Hz Not Available
Beholder Complete Edition 60Hz 60Hz
Dead Island Definitive Edition 60Hz Not Available
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 60Hz Not Available
Deus Ex Mankind Divided 60Hz 60Hz
DiRT 4 120Hz Not Available
Dishonored – Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 60Hz 60Hz
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition 120Hz 120Hz
Dragon Age: Inquisition 60Hz 60Hz
Dungeon Defenders II 60Hz 60Hz
Dying Light 60Hz Not Available
Fallout 4 60Hz 60Hz
Fallout 76 60Hz 60Hz
Far Cry 4 60Hz 60Hz
Far Cry 5 60Hz 60Hz
Far Cry New Dawn 60Hz 60Hz
Far Cry Primal 60Hz 60Hz
Gears of War 4 60Hz 60Hz
Golf with your Friends 120Hz 120Hz
Halo Wars 2 60Hz 60Hz
Halo: Spartan Assault 120Hz 120Hz
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition 120Hz 120Hz
Homefront: The Revolution 60Hz 60Hz
Hyperscape 120Hz 120Hz
Island Saver 120Hz 120Hz
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham 60Hz 60Hz
LEGO Jurassic World 60Hz 60Hz
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 60Hz 60Hz
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 120Hz 60Hz
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers 120Hz 60Hz
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens 60Hz 60Hz
LEGO The Hobbit 120Hz 60Hz
LEGO The Incredibles 60Hz 60Hz
LEGO Worlds 60Hz Not Available
Life is Strange 60Hz 60Hz
Life is Strange 2 60Hz Not Available
Lords of the Fallen 60Hz 60Hz
Mad Max 120Hz 60Hz
Metro 2033 Redux 120Hz 120Hz
Metro: Last Light Redux 120Hz 120Hz
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 120Hz Not Available
Monster Energy Supercross 3 60Hz 60Hz
MotoGP 20 Not Available 60Hz
Moving Out 120Hz 120Hz
My Friend Pedro 120Hz 120Hz
My Time at Portia 60Hz 60Hz
New Super Lucky’s Tale 120Hz 120Hz
Overcooked! 2 120Hz 120Hz
Paladins 120Hz 120Hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 120Hz 120Hz
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 120Hz 120Hz
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 120Hz 120Hz
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 120Hz 120Hz
Prey 60Hz 60Hz
Realm Royale 120Hz 120Hz
ReCore 60Hz 60Hz
Sea of Solitude 60Hz 60Hz
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz
Shadow Warrior 2 60Hz Not Available
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz
SMITE 120Hz 120Hz
Sniper Elite 4 60Hz 60Hz
STAR WARS Battlefront 120Hz 120Hz
STAR WARS Battlefront II 120Hz Not Available
Steep Not Available 60Hz
Super Lucky’s Tale 120Hz 120Hz
SUPERHOT 120Hz 120Hz
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 60Hz 60Hz
The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan) 60Hz 60Hz
The Gardens Between 120Hz 60Hz
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame 60Hz 60Hz
The LEGO Movie Videogame 120Hz 120Hz
Titanfall 120Hz Not Available
Titanfall 2 120Hz 120Hz
Tom Clancy’s The Division 60Hz 60Hz
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 60Hz 60Hz
Totally Reliable Delivery Service 120Hz 120Hz
Two Point Hospital 60Hz 60Hz
UFC 4 60Hz 60Hz
Unravel 2 120Hz 120Hz
Unruly Heroes 120Hz 120Hz
Untitled Goose Game 120Hz 120Hz
Wasteland 3 60Hz 60Hz
Watch Dogs 2 60Hz 60Hz
Watch_Dogs 60Hz 60Hz
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life 60Hz 60Hz

How to enable FPS Boost

Now that you’re aware of which games will work, let’s dive into how to enable the feature on Xbox Series X|S. Regardless of which current-gen Xbox system you have, the steps are the same since they share a UI. The first step is to head into the Manage game and add-ons menu. There are a couple of ways to do this, but the easiest method is to select the My games and apps menu from the system’s dashboard.

how-to-enable-fps-boost-enhancements-on-xbox-series-x

Once here, you’ll see the full list of games available on your system and you can categorize them by console type by changing the filter above the list of games. We advise switching over to Group by console type so you’ve got access to all Xbox One and Xbox 360 games in separate categories, making them easier to navigate. Then scroll down to an FPS Boost-enabled game and press the menu button on it to see more options.

how-to-enable-fps-boost-enhancements-on-xbox-series-x

From here, select Manage game and add-ons and you’ll be taken to another screen. At the top, it’ll say “Manage [insert name of game here].” Scroll down to Compatibility options and, assuming the title has FPS Boost features, you’ll see a checkbox for FPS boost.

how-to-enable-fps-boost-enhancements-on-xbox-series-x

Check this box, and then restart the game and you’ll be ready to enjoy your older Xbox games at a higher frame rate! Just take note that if you have an Xbox Series S, the checkbox will be grayed out.

