How to get free Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite – All quests and rewards

Fortnite Party Up - Spring Raid: Unlock the Dupli-Kate Outfit!

Fortnite has dominated the battle royale genre since its launch in 2017, growing into a cultural behemoth that keeps players engaged with its ever-changing island and inventive in-game events. Epic Games has mastered the art of keeping its enormous community engaged by battling it out in lively POIs and cooperating on creative challenges. Among its most popular services are in-game quest events, which combine cooperative gaming with enticing rewards, converting casual players into dedicated questers.

These events, which are sometimes linked to seasonal releases or high-profile collaborations, have become a pillar of Fortnite’s popularity, giving anything from exclusive emotes to highly sought-after cosmetic goods. The most recent example is the Spring Raid event, which began on March 14, 2025, and has sparked enthusiasm among players, attracting squads ready to take on its challenges and capture its rewards. The event is in full swing, with participants coming together to complete its objectives, motivated by the prospect of loot and the excitement of collaboration. This time, Epic has upped the ante by incorporating a crossover with the popular animated series Invincible, featuring a fan-favorite character in the rewards selection – Dupli-Kate.

Here’s how you can get the skin and other items related to the Spring Raid event for free in Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to unlock Dupli-Kate skin for free in Fortnite

The Dupli-Kate skin is a free outfit you can unlock by completing the Spring Raid event quests that began on March 14th and will conclude on March 31. Unlike other Invincible skins that have taken over the current Item Shop, Dupli-Kate will be granted to all players at no cost as all they need to do is complete some quests that they’ll see live in-game as of now.

Spring Raid Quests in Fortnite
Epic Games

All Spring Raid event quests and rewards

Spring Raid event in Fortnite has brought several in-game quests that require players to gain 60,000 XP in every stage while playing with friends. The quests alternate between two categories.

  • Epic experiences – These refer to game modes produced by Epic Games, such as Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Festival.
  • Creator-made experiences – These are Fortnite’s Discover section experiences produced by players, frequently to increase XP quickly.

Each daily quest till March 22nd has five stages that demand progressively more experience. Earning XP in Fortnite is as easy as playing the game and completing challenges in different modes.

Fortnite will release a new quest each day and every stage completion can grant you a reward. Here are all the rewards you can unlock:

  • Field of Dreamflowers Loading Screen
  • Duplicating Batons Pickaxe
  • Song Bubble Emoji
  • Dupli-Kates Emote
  • Through The Fire And Flames Jam Track
  • Axo’s Big Moment Spray
  • Shrinking Rae Back Bling
  • Party Beats Spray
  • Dupli-Kate skin

Once you’ve unlocked the skin in-game, you can head over to your Locker to equip it in Fortnite. However, remember you only have till March 31 at 9 AM ET to finish these quests and claim the free skin. But if you miss out on that, fret not – it’ll return to the Item Shop at a later date from where you’ll be able to purchase it.

