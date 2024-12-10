How to find the Storm King in Lego Fortnite Odyssey

Just like how The Ender Dragon is technically the final boss of Minecraft, The Storm King is the ultimate foe in Lego Fortnite Odyssey. He's not only incredibly tough to beat, requiring a full team of fully equipped players to topple, but he's also quite tricky to track down. We'll help you chase down this storm to see if you have what it takes to beat this terrifying boss in Lego Fortnite Odyssey.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 50 minutes What You Need Reach the Storm Chaser base camp

Complete all missions up to the final two

10 Eye of the Storm items

How to find The Storm King

Despite storms appearing around the map in Lego Fortnite Odyssey, The Storm King himself wont spawn until you find his lair by meeting some specific requirements. Here's everything you need to do.

Step 1: Find the Storm Chaser base camp.

Step 2: Complete all the journal quests there up until you get the objectives to "Defeat Raven" and "Power up t he Tempest Gateway".

Step 3: Defeat Raven first since the portal to The Storm King won't work until they are beaten. They appear on the map, so you won't have trouble finding them.

Step 4: If you don't already have 10 Eye of the Storm items at this point in your quest, you will need to gather them now. They can be found in caverns.

Step 5: Travel up the mountain to find the portal to fight The Storm King.

Note that you are going into the storm, meaning you need to prepare with as much Storm gear and food as possible to resist its effects long enough to survive and fight The Storm King. Good luck!