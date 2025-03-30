How to get free Symbiote Boogie emote in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has kept players engaged with its lively emotes and cosmetics, ensuring the multiverse remains alive and kicking as Season 1 approaches its finale. The game’s cosmetics are a treasure trove for fans, featuring everything from stunning skins to whimsical moves, providing countless opportunities to customize their beloved heroes. From a stylish new outfit for Black Widow to a dazzling emote for Iron Man, gamers are fully engaged in the grind to earn these rewards, demonstrating that flair is as essential as tactics in this intergalactic battle.

At the center of the buzz is Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, a thrilling limited-time event that kicked off on March 7, 2025, and will continue until April 11. In this engaging board-game-inspired adventure, players will be rolling dice to secure exclusive loot, featuring the highly sought-after Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin and a hefty pile of in-game currency. The event has ignited a frenzy, offering 24 rewards that have both casual and hardcore fans clamoring to secure their slice of the cosmic pie. However, murmurs of an intriguing surprise have started to circulate—something concealed in the closing moments of the event.

With April Fools’ Day just around the corner, NetEase is stirring up excitement around a mysterious Easter egg linked to Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, which is a bizarre twist surprise called the Symbiote Boogie emote. The cosmetic item features the iconic Venom Twerk meme and is finally coming to the game as an actual move. Here’s how you can get it for free.

How to claim Symbiote Boogie Venom Twerk emote for free in Marvel Rivals

To grab the Symbiote Boogie emote for free in Marvel Rivals, players need to finish the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event track, a board-game-inspired quest that kicked off on March 7. To unlock all 24 rewards, including the coveted Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin and in-game currency, players must earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic by completing daily challenges or diving into Clone Rumble mode. Completing each challenge rewards you with purple orbs, which can be traded in for dice rolls to advance your position on the board. After all rewards have been claimed, the Symbiote Boogie will automatically unlock during the claim window from March 31 at 5:00 PM PDT to April 3 at 5:00 PM PDT. Navigate to the event screen, select the silhouette, and equip it from Venom’s emote menu.

Marvel Rivals has dropped an unexpected gem with the Venom Symbiote Boogie emote, a twerking phenomenon that’s causing quite a stir across the multiverse. Debuting during the game’s inaugural April Fools’ event, this feature allows the symbiote anti-hero to bust a move, flaunting pink heart eyes and a groovy bounce that has quickly captured the hearts of fans. Since the game’s release, players have become fixated on Venom’s remarkably chiseled backside, transforming it into a viral meme phenomenon. NetEase has fully embraced the madness, rolling out a free emote that’s both delightfully absurd and undeniably iconic.