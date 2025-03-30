 Skip to main content
How to get free Symbiote Boogie emote in Marvel Rivals

By
Marvel Rivals Symbiote Boogie emote
NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals has kept players engaged with its lively emotes and cosmetics, ensuring the multiverse remains alive and kicking as Season 1 approaches its finale. The game’s cosmetics are a treasure trove for fans, featuring everything from stunning skins to whimsical moves, providing countless opportunities to customize their beloved heroes. From a stylish new outfit for Black Widow to a dazzling emote for Iron Man, gamers are fully engaged in the grind to earn these rewards, demonstrating that flair is as essential as tactics in this intergalactic battle.

At the center of the buzz is Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, a thrilling limited-time event that kicked off on March 7, 2025, and will continue until April 11. In this engaging board-game-inspired adventure, players will be rolling dice to secure exclusive loot, featuring the highly sought-after Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin and a hefty pile of in-game currency. The event has ignited a frenzy, offering 24 rewards that have both casual and hardcore fans clamoring to secure their slice of the cosmic pie. However, murmurs of an intriguing surprise have started to circulate—something concealed in the closing moments of the event.

Recommended Videos

With April Fools’ Day just around the corner, NetEase is stirring up excitement around a mysterious Easter egg linked to Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, which is a bizarre twist surprise called the Symbiote Boogie emote. The cosmetic item features the iconic Venom Twerk meme and is finally coming to the game as an actual move. Here’s how you can get it for free.

Related

How to claim Symbiote Boogie Venom Twerk emote for free in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Easter Egg
NetEase Games

To grab the Symbiote Boogie emote for free in Marvel Rivals, players need to finish the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event track, a board-game-inspired quest that kicked off on March 7. To unlock all 24 rewards, including the coveted Mrs. Barnes Black Widow skin and in-game currency, players must earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic by completing daily challenges or diving into Clone Rumble mode. Completing each challenge rewards you with purple orbs, which can be traded in for dice rolls to advance your position on the board. After all rewards have been claimed, the Symbiote Boogie will automatically unlock during the claim window from March 31 at 5:00 PM PDT to April 3 at 5:00 PM PDT. Navigate to the event screen, select the silhouette, and equip it from Venom’s emote menu.

Marvel Rivals has dropped an unexpected gem with the Venom Symbiote Boogie emote, a twerking phenomenon that’s causing quite a stir across the multiverse. Debuting during the game’s inaugural April Fools’ event, this feature allows the symbiote anti-hero to bust a move, flaunting pink heart eyes and a groovy bounce that has quickly captured the hearts of fans. Since the game’s release, players have become fixated on Venom’s remarkably chiseled backside, transforming it into a viral meme phenomenon. NetEase has fully embraced the madness, rolling out a free emote that’s both delightfully absurd and undeniably iconic.

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
Everything new in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update
Marvel Rivals Fantastic Four

Marvel Rivals has finally released its much-awaited Season 1.5 update which completes the Fantastic Four family in the hero roster by adding The Thing and Human Torch to the game. Each new Marvel Rivals season shifts the game's meta significantly and this time it's no different. NetEase has introduced several new gameplay features and maps that players can dive right into while battling it out for Victory.

The story of Season 1 Eternal Night Falls continues in this mid-season update which brings another series of quests, missions, rewards, and competitive ranks for players to unlock. While there's a lot to unpack about everything that's arrived in Marvel Rivals, check out the full patch notes and the hero adjustments alongside all nerfs and buffs below.
Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 update full patch notes
New content on all platforms

Read more
How to get free Human Torch skin in Marvel Rivals
Human Torch key art in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals continues to fascinate its player base with an array of renowned Marvel characters and a regular stream of eye-catching skins. Since its inception, the game has used a free-to-play strategy to keep players involved with cosmetic incentives, combining comic-book flare with competitive action. Skins, which allow players to personalize their heroes, have become a popular aspect of the game, from Spider-Man's sleek costumes to Scarlet Witch's mystical ensembles. What distinguishes Marvel Rivals is its generosity as it occasionally offers free skins through events, milestones, and ranked play, ensuring that everyone has access to distinctive looks without spending a dime.

The Midnight Features event has previously given away festive items such as Jeff the Land Shark's Cuddly Fuzzlefin winter skin and Thor's Reborn from Ragnarok attire. Players can also complete Heroic Journey challenges for permanent unlock, such as Storm's Ivory Breeze, or obtain platform-specific items, such as Peni Parker's VEN#M for PlayStation players.

Read more
Marvel Rivals developer hit with layoffs despite the shooter’s success
A lot of heroes fight in Marvel Rivals

UPDATE: February 19, 2025
NetEase responded to our inquiry with the following statement:

We recently made the difficult decision to adjust Marvel Rivals’ development team structure for organizational reasons and to optimize development efficiency for the game. This resulted in a reduction of a design team based in Seattle that is part of a larger global design function in support of Marvel Rivals. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of those affected and will be treating them confidentially and respectfully with recognition for their individual contributions.

Read more