In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you’ll want to come equipped with your loadout, just like in the original game. But the new installment does things a bit differently. So whether you’re a new or returning player, you’ll absolutely want to be aware of how to get your loadout to increase your chances of winning.

Here’s how to get your loadout in Warzone 2.0.

Recommended reading:

Buy loadout weapons

Before covering how to actually get your loadout, you should be aware that you can still acquire your loadout weapons at Buy Stations. This is a new change that allows players to purchase their loadout weapons for $5,000 each, without any of the equipment or perks that come alongside your full loadout. In many cases, this is enough to survive until the very end — or at least hold you over until you acquire your loadout. If possible, you should always get in the habit of grabbing at least one weapon from the Buy Station at first before acquiring your perks and other loadout equipment later on.

Complete Stronghold

The fastest way to get your loadout is to complete one of the new Strongholds, which are bases filled with enemy AI. In each match, three Strongholds spawn around the map in random locations after a while, allowing players the chance to earn their favorite weapons along the way. To complete a Stronghold, you’ll need to defeat the AI that spawn and defuse the bomb in time. Once you defuse the bomb, your loadout will be available where the bomb was located. From here, you’ll gain access to your full loadout with perks and equipment.

Keep in mind, other players will come to grab their loadouts as well. You don’t need to have been the team or player to defuse the bomb to gain access to the loadout. However, there are still a limited number of loadouts available, so not everyone will get one if they stop by a Stronghold. Still, this is the fastest way to acquire your custom gear, as these Strongholds appear at the end of the first circle. Just keep in mind, if you’re the first team there, you’ll have to fend off other players as well.

World drop

The final way to get your hands on a loadout is to acquire one from a world drop. These are similar to the loadouts from the original Warzone that would spawn periodically throughout a match. The catch here is that loadouts don’t spawn until around halfway through a game, meaning a huge portion of the lobby won’t get to acquire one. The main thing to be aware of is that other players will see these loadout drops, so it can be risky to attempt to grab one. You’ll want to be cautious as you approach so you don’t get taken out by other players watching the loadout drop.

Editors' Recommendations