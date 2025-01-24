How to join the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta

Fans of the best fighting game franchises have a lot of upcoming video games to look forward to in the months and years ahead. Not only is Virtua Fighter 6 on the way, but Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is due out on April 24, 2025. Every fighting game fan knows that practice makes perfect, so getting your hands on the game early will give you a huge leg up on the competition, and SNK is giving you that chance with an open beta. Here are all the details about joining the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta and what is included.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need A PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC

How to join the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Unlike a closed beta, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is hosting an open beta where anyone who wants to will be able to participate. No need to enter a raffle or preorder!

Step 1: Once the beta period opens, go to the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves store page on either PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Steam.

Step 2: Download the beta and start crushing the competition!

The Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves beta will begin on February 20 at 12 am P.T. and end on February 24 at 11:59 pm P.T. If you are playing on console, you will not need PlayStation Plus or Game Pass to participate in the beta's online modes.

There will be four modes to choose from in the beta: * Ranked Match * Casual Match * Room Match * Offline tutorial

A roster of 8 characters will be available, but SNK hasn't revealed which ones as of the time of this writing. You will also be able to choose between Arcade Style and Smart Style control schemes designed to appeal to newcomers and veterans alike.