 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to join the FBC: Firebreak closed beta test

By
A crew in FBC: Firebreak.
Remedy Entertainment

We're just weeks away from the release of Remedy's upcoming video game set in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak. Unlike Control or Alan Wake 2, FBC: Firebreak isn't a single player third-person shooter but a co-op focused multiplayer game. The trailers how off a distinctly Remedy-style game, with strange events and monsters around every corner, but if you were drawn to the studio's past games for being single-player experiences, you might be unsure about this one. Thankfully, you have the chance to dive into the Oldest House early by signing up for the closed technical test. Here's our memo on how to do it.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Email address

Shooting gameplay from the Hot Fix job in FBC: Firebreak.
Remedy Entertainment

How to join the FBC: Firebreak closed technical test

Remedy is hosting a short closed technical test to make sure the game is stable and ready to go when it launches on June 17. The test will begin on May 15 at 6 AM P.T and conclude on May 19 at 2 pm P.T. Since this is a closed test, not everyone will make it in, so let's get you signed up for a chance to play ASAP.

Step 1: Head over to the official FBC: Firebreak test signup page.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom and enter your email address.

Related

Step 3: After completing the capcha, you will get a verification code sent to that email you will need to enter.

Step 4: Agree to the terms and conditions and hit Sign Up.,

That's it! You're now in the lottery to get into the FBC: Firebreak closed technical test. Those who are selected will get an email informing them they got in and further instructions on how to access the test.

Remedy did not specify how many people will be chosen for this test, nor when emails will be sent out, so all you can do at this point is cross your fingers and hope you get it.

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…

Editors’ Recommendations

How to sign up for the Elden Ring Nightreign beta test
A knight hanging from a big glowing eagle in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The announcement of Elden Ring Nightreign came as a major shock during The Game Awards 2024. Not only did we think Shadow of the Erdtree would be the last time we were in The Lands Between but it was also felt too soon after its release to see anything new from FromSoftware. Elden Ring Nightreign isn't more DLC but a standalone co-op experience set in a parallel world to Elden Ring that takes a lot of cues from battle royales and extraction shooters. If that sounds interesting, or perhaps confusing, here's how you can sign up for the beta to test it out early.

Read more
How to join the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta
A hunter runs from a dust storm in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The hunt is about to be on! Monster Hunter Wilds is arriving early in 2025, but Capcom wants to let you get an early taste of the action with an open beta, as well as the chance to earn a special reward to claim once the full game launches. This test will be available on all platforms, but one specific group can access it a little bit earlier than anyone else. Let's sink our teeth into how you can join this beta, when it begins and what it contains, and what rewards you get for participating. Like all the best betas, you will be able to carry your progress into the main game.
How to join the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta only requires you to be old enough to play the game based on the ratings in your country and to have either a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC capable of running the game on Steam.

Read more
How to join the Destiny: Rising alpha test
Guardians running toward a big structure in Destiny: Rising.

A new chapter in the Destiny saga is about to arrive, but it is coming in an unexpected form. Destiny: Rising is a new game that will let us take the sci-fi action RPG we know and love on the go as a new free-to-play mobile experience.

Developed by NetEase Games, with full blessing from Bungie, this isn't a port or cheap mobile knock-off game but a fully-featured Destiny experience. Acting as a prequel and alternate history to the games, Destiny: Rising promises all the PvE and PvP action we expect from the mainline titles. If you're a little skeptical that it can be done, you're not alone. While there's no release date for the game quite yet, you can still test it out early to see if Destiny: Rising can live up to Bungie's standards by applying for the upcoming alpha test. Here is how to sign up for a chance to participate.
How to join the Destiny: Rising alpha test
To join the Destiny: Rising alpha test you need to visit the official website here and select the Pre-register button.

Read more