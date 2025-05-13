How to join the FBC: Firebreak closed beta test

We're just weeks away from the release of Remedy's upcoming video game set in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak. Unlike Control or Alan Wake 2, FBC: Firebreak isn't a single player third-person shooter but a co-op focused multiplayer game. The trailers how off a distinctly Remedy-style game, with strange events and monsters around every corner, but if you were drawn to the studio's past games for being single-player experiences, you might be unsure about this one. Thankfully, you have the chance to dive into the Oldest House early by signing up for the closed technical test. Here's our memo on how to do it.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Email address

How to join the FBC: Firebreak closed technical test

Remedy is hosting a short closed technical test to make sure the game is stable and ready to go when it launches on June 17. The test will begin on May 15 at 6 AM P.T and conclude on May 19 at 2 pm P.T. Since this is a closed test, not everyone will make it in, so let's get you signed up for a chance to play ASAP.

Step 1: Head over to the official FBC: Firebreak test signup page.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom and enter your email address.

Step 3: After completing the capcha, you will get a verification code sent to that email you will need to enter.

Step 4: Agree to the terms and conditions and hit Sign Up.,

That's it! You're now in the lottery to get into the FBC: Firebreak closed technical test. Those who are selected will get an email informing them they got in and further instructions on how to access the test.

Remedy did not specify how many people will be chosen for this test, nor when emails will be sent out, so all you can do at this point is cross your fingers and hope you get it.