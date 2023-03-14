 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to sell cars in GTA 5

Jon Bitner
By

There are a lot of ways to make money in the world of Grand Theft Auto V, but none are more apt that stealing and selling cars. Not only is it a pastime befitting its namesake, it’s also a fun way to earn a few bucks while roaming the streets of Los Santos. There’s just one way to sell cars in GTA 5, but thankfully, offloading your stolen goods is a very straightforward process.

Steal a car

Before you can even think about selling a vehicle, you’re going to have to get your hands on one. Common cars will sell for at least $1,000 each, but it’s worth your time to seek out expensive luxury and sports cars. Here’s a good rule of thumb to follow — the nicer the car looks, the more valuable it usually is. We’ve had good luck finding expensive vehicles on the streets around Rockford Hills, but head to any upscale shopping area and you’re bound to see a few.

Once you’ve found your vehicle of interest, simply hijack or hot-wire it and evade the police. Try to do as little damage to it as possible, since cars in better condition fetch a higher price. Most of the time, you can simply speed down the road and find a quiet hiding spot in an alley to shake the low-effort manhunt. As soon as the coast is clear and you have no stars, you’re ready to offload your new ride.

Related

How to sell cars in GTA 5

Unfortunately, there’s only one retailer who is willing to purchase your stolen goods: Los Santos Customs. They have four locations scattered across the map, but no matter which you end up at, they’ll always purchase your vehicle.

Here’s where you can find them:

  • Los Santos International Airport
  • La Mesa
  • Grand Senora Desert
  • Burton

To sell your car, simply drive into Los Santos Custom’s garage. This will pull up the same menu used to modify your ride, but it also houses the option to trade it in for cash. Navigate to the bottom of the menu until you see the Sell tab. From there, it’s just a matter of confirming your selection and reaping the rewards.

Valuable cars

If you’ve been playing GTA 5 for a while and know your cars, it pays dividends to look for the following vehicles. The exact payment price will vary based on damage done to the vehicle and whether you stole it or are reselling one you purchased, but all are among the most valuable in the game:

  • Albany Buccaneer
  • Benefactor Schwartzer
  • Canis Mesa
  • Declasse Tornado Convertible
  • Gallivanter Baller
  • Gallivanter Baller II
  • Lampadati Felon
  • Lampadati Felon GT
  • Obey Rocoto
  • Ubermacht Sentinel
  • Ubermacht Oracle
  • Ubermacht Oracle XS

Interestingly, these aren’t the fastest cars in GTA 5 — some cars are just too hot for Los Santos Customs to handle.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren't sure about is themes. These could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here's whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
Does the PS5 have themes?

No, the PS5 does not have any themes. Instead, whenever you highlight a game or app on your home screen, the background will change to art related to that game, as well as show more information on it. While far from ideal, it is the closest we are likely to get to the themes we had on our PS4.
Can you change the background on a PS5?
Again, due to the PS5 dynamically changing the background depending on what you're currently looking at, there's no way to alter your background at this time. Since the background is constantly changing, even if you had a custom image, it would always be changing as you cycled through games. There are a few other ways you can customize your PS5, however, unless Sony gives us the option with an update, there's no way to set a theme on your PS5.

Read more
Can you use PSVR2 on PC?
The back of a man's head wearing the PSVR2.

There are now a decent number of VR headsets on the market, and the newest headset on the block, the PlayStation VR2, is one of the most powerful in terms of technology. This upgrade from the original PSVR makes many improvements over the original design, including trimming down the necessary cables to a single USB-C. Being the only headset on the market made by a console maker, many PC gamers may be wondering if the PSVR2 would be a worthy investment if they could also use it on their PCs.

If you're mainly a PC gamer, or have yet to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, and are interested in the PSVR2, here's whether or not it will work on other hardware.
Does PSVR2 work on PC?

Read more
Capcom Spotlight Broadcast: how to watch and what to expect
Leon holding a gun in Resident Evil 4.

It's going to be a busy year for Capcom fans. The publisher is prepping two massive releases in Street Fighter 6 and its upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, but those aren't the only 2023 releases up its sleeves. From a dinosaur shooter to some beloved classics getting rereleases, all eyes are going to be on Capcom.

The publisher seems aware of that too, as its hosting a Capcom Spotlight broadcast today to shed light on some of its upcoming titles. Usually we'd see a showcase like this around E3 season, but with several releases planned before the show, it only makes sense to host one earlier this year. If you want to catch it live, here's when it's going down and what will be shown off at it.
When is the Capcom Spotlight?
Capcom Spotlight | 3.9.2023 | US-English

Read more