The fastest cars in GTA 5

Half the fun of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online is cruising around Los Santos in lightning-fast supercars. There’s no shortage of incredible vehicles available to players, but trying to figure out which is the fastest isn’t as straightforward as you’d think. Some might dominate in a drag race yet end up in a ditch if you put them on a winding track. Others might excel around hairpin turns but lack in overall horsepower. The following list is based strictly on each car’s top speed, as trying to determine many traits — such as handling and cornering abilities — is highly subjective and up to personal preference.

Instead, consider this a starting point for your own experiments. Every vehicle below is among the best in the game, but you’ll need to get behind the wheel before determining which one is right for you. Regardless of what others think or even what the stats say, every player has their own preferences when it comes to racing and their own weaknesses they need to account for. But no matter which of these cars you end up picking, you can rest assured that it’ll win its fair share of races. Here are the 10 fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto V.

Further reading

Ocelot Pariah (136mph)

Despite its understated look, the Ocelot Pariah remains the fastest supercar in Los Santos. It’s loosely based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Aston Martin V12 Zagato and, even with those stunners as a reference point, still manages to be a rather low-key vehicle. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and runs for the lofty price of $1,420,000. If you can pull together that much cash, it’s certainly worth the investment.

Pfister 811 (133mph)

Although you wouldn’t guess it, the 811 is actually a bit slower than the Pariah. Featuring deep swoops and a traditional over-the-top spoiler, the 811 looks like a powerhouse of a vehicle. And to be fair, it is — albeit a bit too slow to take the number one spot on the list. However, the 811 is much cheaper than the Pariah, clocking in at $1,135,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Principe Deveste Eight (132mph)

The Mazda Furai lives on in the Principe Deveste Eight. This fictional car takes strong cues from Mazda’s futuristic prototype, with an extended boot and a low profile that feeds air into the car’s internals, keeping things nice and cool during intense race conditions. That fancy engineering adds up, and the Deveste Eight’s price tag comes in at a massive $1,795,000.

Bravado Banshee 900R (131mph)

A staple in the GTA catalog for years, the Banshee continues to be one of the fastest cars in the game. Modeled around the Mazda RX-7 and Dodge Viper, the coupe-convertible is a lightweight car that’s a blast to throw around curvy tracks and hairpin turns. For just $565,000, the Banshee 900R offers a lot of bang for your buck.

Invetero Coquette D10 (130mph)

It’s not likely to be disputed that this is among the best-looking cars in all of GTA. It’s aggressive styling and tight control make it a popular choice for racers of all skill levels, but its high price of $1,510,000 makes it a trademark of the ultra-rich.

Pegassi Toros (128mph)

As one of the few SUVs on the list, the Toros makes the ideal getaway car for larger crews. Better yet, it boasts a top speed that is more than capable of hanging with the most expensive supercars. Surprise your rivals by pulling up to the track in a Pegassi Toros, and keep that hard-earned cash in your pocket — Legendary Motorsport is selling it for just $498,000.

Grotti X80 Proto (128mph)

The X80 Proto might be the wildest looking car you can buy in GTA Online. With a bold design featuring cutouts, bezels, and an angular front bumper, it certainly fits the vision of a typical supercar. It’s not the best when it comes to braking, but if you’re looking to go fast, it’s hard to find something better. All this power can be yours for the astronomical price of $2,700,000.

Truffade Nero Custom (127mph)

Toeing the line between understated and aggressive is the Nero Custom. Modeled after the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo, the Nero Custom is a powerful machine — if not a bit heavy. Great speed, fast acceleration, and impeccable handling are all wrapped up in a package that can be had for $605,000. If you’re not keen to drop a few million on a wild supercar, we’d highly recommend giving this one a look.

Progen Emerus (127mph)

Added during the Diamond Casino & Resort update, you’ll need to get lucky gambling if you’re hoping to afford the second most expensive car on this list. Its price tag of $2,750,000 might seem insane, but you’re getting a car that has a great top speed, accelerates on a dime, and is arguably one of the easiest cars to handle in all of GTA. Due to its low weight, the Emerus can be thrown around tight corners that some heavier cars tend to struggle with. If you’ve got the money, then this is certainly a worthy investment.

Benefactor Krieger (127mph)

Rounding out the list is another vehicle added during the Diamond Casino & Heist update, and one that is profitable and expensive. Valued at $100,000 more than the Emerus, the Krieger boasts many of the same stats as its cheaper cousin. Behind the wheel, it feels a bit like the Emerus, but it isn’t as strong at braking and has a bit more weight on its chassis. Painted black, it looks a bit like the Batmobile, and fans of the Audi R8 will love what Rockstar’s done with this elusive supercar.

Editors' Recommendations