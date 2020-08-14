  1. Gaming

Rockstar Games director and writer departs after nearly 20 years

By

After nearly 20 years, one of Rockstar Games’ most influential employees has moved on.

Lazlow Jones, who played an integral role in writing, directing, and producing games across a variety of Rockstar franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Max Payne, has left the company. Jones, who also served as Rockstar’s production department co-chair and wrote alongside the studio’s co-founder Dan Houser, confirmed the news in a recent update to his LinkedIn profile. He says he left the company just shy of his 20th anniversary in April.

“I built and led teams of writers, producers, illustrators, animators, motion graphics artists and video editors to help create some of the biggest and most influential media across entertainment,” Jones wrote about his time at Rockstar on his LinkedIn page.

Since April, Jones has been operating a production company called Radio Lazlow. He said he’s currently working on projects for Disney and Netflix and consulting for an unnamed video game company. He didn’t reveal details about the Disney and Netflix properties but did say that he’s also collaborating with an “Emmy winning producer and director formerly of Dreamworks.”

Jones is the second high-profile departure at Rockstar this year. Dan Houser departed the company in March, leaving it in the hands of his brother and co-founder Sam Houser. In a statement at the time, Rockstar owner Take-Two Games didn’t acknowledge Dan Houser’s departure but was sure to make clear that Sam Houser remained at the company.

“Sam and the team remain focused on current and future projects,” Take-Two said at the time.

It’s unknown who will take Jones’ place and what the void he leaves behind could ultimately mean for Rockstar and its wildly popular franchises. The company did not immediately respond to Digital Trends’ request for comment on Jones and his decision to leave.

Looking ahead, Rockstar has said that it plans to launch Grand Theft Auto V on next-generation consoles next year and is rumored to be working on a new entry in the franchise for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. So far, however, details on that game — and its storyline — are scarce.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Google Stadia games to play right now

google stadia review rs 2

The Best Gaming Deals for August 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

Red Dead Online players are encountering odd glitches with their horses

red dead online tips and tricks featured

Every confirmed and rumored PS5 game so far

Halo Infinite delayed until 2021

Halo Infinite

Here’s everything included in the GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special update

GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special

Halo 3 gets new content for its 13th anniversary

Popular streamer Shroud goes back to Twitch, signs exclusive deal

These are the best cheap Alienware deals for August 2020

Pokemon Go Fest will get an additional day

These are the best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2020

cheap gaming headset deals

It’s like Guitar Hero, but for freestyle rap

Singer Microphone Spotlight

AMD vs. Intel

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

Halo Infinite delay hobbles the Xbox Series X launch

Control gets an ultimate edition featuring DLC and next-generation upgrade