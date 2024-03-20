How to change the power indicator brightness on the PS5

There are lots of ways to customize your PlayStation 5 experience and ensure that everything runs exactly the way you like it. One of the newest features added to the settings is the ability to turn down the brightness of the blue light on the front of the console that indicates when it's powered on. Since this can be a bit distracting in dark rooms, you may want to hop into the settings and adjust it down just a bit. We'll tell you how to do that below.

Note that we'll be taking you to the same spot where you can also turn off the PS5's beep sound, so feel free to tick that off if you're tired of hearing it when turning your console off and on.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need DualSense Controller

How to change the power indicator brightness on a PS5

When you're ready to get started with dimming the brightness of your PS5's power indicator, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Navigate to Settings by clicking the gear in the upper-right corner of the PS5 home screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and select System.

Step 3: Click Beep and Light.

Step 4: Click Brightness under the Power Indicator section here, then select between "Bright (Standard)", "Medium", or "Dim".

