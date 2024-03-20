 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to change the power indicator brightness on the PS5

Billy Givens
By

There are lots of ways to customize your PlayStation 5 experience and ensure that everything runs exactly the way you like it. One of the newest features added to the settings is the ability to turn down the brightness of the blue light on the front of the console that indicates when it's powered on. Since this can be a bit distracting in dark rooms, you may want to hop into the settings and adjust it down just a bit. We'll tell you how to do that below.

Note that we'll be taking you to the same spot where you can also turn off the PS5's beep sound, so feel free to tick that off if you're tired of hearing it when turning your console off and on.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • DualSense Controller

A PS5 sits on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

How to change the power indicator brightness on a PS5

When you're ready to get started with dimming the brightness of your PS5's power indicator, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Navigate to Settings by clicking the gear in the upper-right corner of the PS5 home screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and select System.

Related

Step 3: Click Beep and Light.

Step 4: Click Brightness under the Power Indicator section here, then select between "Bright (Standard)", "Medium", or "Dim".

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Does PlayStation 5 have a web browser?
Playstation 5 with a controller.

Sony added a bunch of great functionality to PS5, but one thing that's missing is a web browser. Unlike its predecessor, PS4, there's not a standard web browser you can access from your home screen. That's a bit of a letdown, as it feels like a huge step back from what was available years ago.

Thankfully, all is not lost. With a little elbow grease and a lot of ingenuity, you can access a web browser on PS5. The process is quite convoluted, and it's not the most user-friendly browser, but it's possible to surf the web on your fancy new-gen console.

Read more
Over 380 PS5 games are discounted at Amazon — from $10
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

PlayStation 5 owners should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals, even if you already have a backlog of titles to play. If you've got some gaming money to spend, head on over to Amazon where there are discounts on more than 450 PS5 games, with prices starting as low as $10. Feel free to browse through everything that's available, but if that seems overwhelming, read on to get our recommendations on what to buy from the sale. Either way, you need to hurry -- we're not sure how long these bargains will stick, so if you want to enjoy savings while building your PS5 library, you need to make your purchases as soon as possible.

What to buy in Amazon's PS5 games sale

Read more
How to gameshare on the PS5
Playstation 5 with a controller.

There's a lot to love about PlayStation 5. The console has amassed an incredible catalog of games over the past few years, and since it supports most PS4 games, there are hundreds of great titles for you to check out. Sharing games nowadays isn't quite as easy as it was in the past, as most games are now digital — meaning you can give a physical disc to a friend after you beat the game or for them to test out over the weekend.

However, PS5 uses a gameshare feature known as Console Sharing that makes this process a bit easier. It's not a perfect system, but here's how to gameshare on PS5.

Read more