How to adjust the PS5’s beep sound

Joseph Yaden
Billy Givens
By and

While it can be nice to have some feedback when doing things with your PlayStation 5, one little sound can be irritating to some folks: the beep that plays every time you turn your console off and on. Luckily, if you'd like to reduce the volume of this beep, or even turn it off altogether, Sony has added the ability for you to do that. Below, we'll tell you how to access the settings to make it happen.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • DualSense Controller

How to mute the PS5 beep sound

When you're ready to mute the beep sound on your PS5 system, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Go to Settings by clicking the gear in the upper-right corner of the PS5 home screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and select System.

Step 3: Click Beep and Light.

Step 4: Here, you can select Volume to adjust the volume of the beep between High (Standard), Medium, or Low, or you can mute it altogether by clicking Mute Beep Sound.

