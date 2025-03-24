How to use new Raw Input feature in Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, achieving mastery transcends merely selecting the ideal hero or perfecting team synergy—your settings can significantly influence your performance. Featuring more than 30 legendary characters, including fan favorites such as Spider-Man and Iron Man, the action unfolds in frenetic 6v6 skirmishes where every split second is crucial. Tweaking graphics settings, like dialing down shadow detail or activating NVIDIA DLSS, can significantly enhance frames per second (FPS), resulting in a smoother gaming experience that provides players with a crucial competitive advantage.

Audio adjustments, such as activating HRTF, enhance directional sound cues, allowing players to accurately identify enemy Ultimates or teammate pings amidst the chaos of combat. Crosshair customization is a game-changer for precision aiming, especially for sharpshooters like Hawkeye and Black Widow. For PC gamers, these tweaks are essential to stay in sync with the game’s adrenaline-fueled pace, particularly in ranked matches where every millisecond can spell the difference between triumph and defeat.

The recent update with Season 1.5 has PC gamers abuzz with excitement over a fresh addition: Raw Input. With this players can look forward to an exciting enhancement tailored for keyboard-and-mouse users. This update aims to refine the gameplay experience, delivering an added dimension of control in a title where accuracy reigns supreme.

How does Raw Input work in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of the Raw Input feature in the midseason 1.5 patch. To activate Raw Input, fire up Marvel Rivals and head to the Settings menu, accessible from the main screen or by pausing the action mid-match. Navigate to the “Keyboard” tab and make your way down to the “Combat” section. In this section, you’ll discover the “Raw Input” option—simply click it to activate. After activation, make sure to save your changes and dive into a match or the Practice Range to experience the impact firsthand. Players can dive right in without the hassle of external software or file modifications, ensuring a seamless experience for everyone on PC.

But what exactly is the deal with Raw Input in Marvel Rivals? Typically, your operating system, such as Windows, handles mouse inputs by implementing features like acceleration or smoothing, which modify cursor movement depending on how fast you’re moving the mouse. This can throw off the rhythm, particularly in a high-octane game where characters like Hawkeye require razor-sharp precision. Raw Input cuts through the OS filters, enabling the game to capture direct, unprocessed data straight from your mouse.

The outcome? Your in-game movements replicate your physical mouse actions perfectly, maintaining a seamless connection without any interference from system settings or software. This direct link minimizes input lag, guaranteeing that your aim aligns perfectly with your true intentions, rather than a distorted interpretation. The benefits of utilizing Raw Input are substantial, especially in the realm of competitive gaming.

The aiming experience is notably smoother and more responsive, which is essential for tracking enemies or executing flick shots in the heat of chaotic 6v6 battles. When you eliminate OS-induced acceleration, your muscle memory sharpens, leading to greater consistency in your gameplay across matches. For gamers wielding high-DPI mice or equipped with high-refresh-rate monitors, the decrease in latency can provide a significant advantage, enhancing precision for characters that demand lightning-fast reflexes. Console gamers often lean on aim assist, but for PC players, Raw Input provides a mechanical edge that elevates the skill ceiling and truly rewards dedication and practice. For those looking to ascend the competitive ladder, this is an essential setting to activate.

