Activision officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard after the game’s name and multiple other details were leaked. However, the game’s reveal, set to take place on August 19, won’t be a typical one. Instead of a trailer going live on YouTube, or a stream on Twitch, Call of Duty: Vanguard will instead be revealed during a live, in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone. Here’s how you can catch the event.

How to watch Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal

The official reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place in Call of Duty: Warzone at 10:30 a.m. PT on August 19, according to a post on the franchise’s site. At that time, a new playlist will unlock in Warzone titled the “Battle of Verdansk.” To catch the reveal, players simply have to launch that playlist and join a game.

However, players who have the hours to burn before the Battle of Verdansk playlist is added to Call of Duty: Warzone will also be able to reap some extra benefits. From 9:30 a.m. PT to 10:30 a.m. PT, all playlists will grant players extra XP. Specifically, players will get double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP in the hour before the reveal event for Call of Duty: Vanguard begins.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will take the franchise back to World War II. A teaser trailer recently posted by Activision hinted at some of the settings players will be able to explore during the game’s campaign, which put an emphasis on the war’s eastern front. Call of Duty: Warzone will change when Call of Duty: Vanguard releases with a new, enormous map based on the war’s Pacific theater.

