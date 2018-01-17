Here’s how to watch Nintendo’s Switch ‘interactive experience’ reveal

Nintendo recently announced several new titles for its Switch system including Dark Souls Remastered, Mario Tennis Aces, and a port of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, but it appears another surprise is in store for younger fans. On Wednesday evening, January 17, a “new interactive experience” directed at kids will be revealed in a special presentation.

The news was shared via the Nintendo UK website, and has not yet been confirmed by Nintendo of America.

“Tune in to discover a new interactive experience for Nintendo Switch that’s specially crafted for kids and those who are kids at heart,” the announcement said.

The experience will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET. We’ve embedded Nintendo’s Twitch channel at the top of the page for the time being, but will swap it out for the announcement video — likely on YouTube — later on Wednesday.

Curiously, the post doesn’t call this experience a “game,” suggesting it might by a show with interactive components are something more experimental. It’s possible the project is being developed by Ubisoft — an animator who worked on Ghost Recon Wildlands and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle teased that “something related to Nintendo” would be announced in the near future, but didn’t specify if his employer was responsible for it.

But what else could the “interactive experience” be? As it refers to both children and adults, it could be a Pokémon project of some sort. We’ve seen the franchise try out different gameplay styles in the past, such as Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Pinball, and we wouldn’t count on Nintendo making such a small tease for anything related to the full-fledged Pokémon role-playing game in development for Switch.

The Nintendogs series has also been missing-in-action for quite a while, and the Switch’s hybrid portable design makes it a perfect candidate for an experience of some sort. Being able to take your dog on a “walk” before returning home to interact with them on the big screen could appeal to players of all ages.

Whatever Nintendo has planned, we’re just loving how much content is being released for the Switch thus far. After the numerous dry spells we saw with the Wii U, it’s a very nice change of pace.