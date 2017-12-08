How to watch PlayStation Experience 2017, and what to expect

Sony’s PlayStation E3 press conference in June was a little lackluster, with few AAA game announcements, but the company has another event which should hold more exciting news: PlayStation Experience 2017. Here is how to watch the weekend-long event, as well as what to expect.

PlayStation Experience 2017 will be available to watch on PlayStation’s own live-stream site, as well as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. You can view the Twitch stream directly above, so you won’t have to visit any of the sites directly, if you prefer.

The event kicks off at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, December 8 with a “PlayStation Presents” show. PlayStation promises new announcements as well as updates on previously-revealed titles and conversations with developers. It sounds similar to the pre-show video Sony ran prior to its E3 presentation, which included information on Knack 2.

The rest of the PlayStation Experience 2017 panels will take place on Saturday, December 9. The events and times are listed below.

2 p.m. ET — Media Molecule Presents Dreams

5 p.m. ET — IGN ranks the top 10 PlayStation games of all time

6:30 p.m. ET — Ghost of Tsushima: From Concept to Reveal

8 p.m. ET — Uncharted 10th Anniversary Celebration

9:30 p.m. ET — The Last of Us Part II: Meet the Cast

The biggest event of the day will undoubtedly be for The Last of Us Part II, which has only had a brief cutscene release to the public thus far. No gameplay has been shown, and aside from the time period and information about Ellie and Joel, we know remarkably little about the game. The panel will include director Neil Druckmann and co-writer Halley Gross, along with “key members of the game’s cast.” In addition to Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson returning to play Joel and Ellie, we also know Westworld actor Shannon Woodward will be playing an unspecified role.

The Uncharted 10th Anniversary Celebration will also feature a number of the series’ cast members, including lead Nolan North, Emily Rose, Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, and Robin-Atkin Downes. Many of the actors went on to play roles in The Last of Us — North himself made the jump from lovable hero Nathan Drake to the villainous cannibal David, giving a chilling and sadistic performance.

Stay tuned to Digital Trends for information on all the latest announcements from PlayStation Experience 2017.