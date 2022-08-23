Later this week, Nintendo will host a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation focused on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy RPG Harvestella. Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentations are different from traditional Nintendo Directs because they typically lean into a small handful of games and prioritize gameplay rather than a flurry of trailers.

But when does this Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation air, and what can you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know.

Nintendo Treehouse: Live start time and how to watch

The Treehouse: Live presentation will debut on August 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The show itself will stream from the official Nintendo YouTube channel. As always, you can watch it live or later on as a standard video. Nintendo did not say how long the livestream will last.

Get ready for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on 8/25 at 9:30am PT featuring 3 segments: • A deep-dive into the all-new #Splatoon3 single-player mode • Stages & strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo • World-first gameplay for Harvestella pic.twitter.com/zQryJb9afa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 23, 2022

What to expect from the Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation

The presentation will have three segments. The first will take a deep dive into Splatoon 3’s single-player mode, which is called Return of the Mammalians. The single-player campaign takes place in a new area called Alterna, and it’s your job to uncover the secrets of the Fuzzy Ooze. After that, Nintendo will show off the new stages and strategies for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo. This free demo will go live on August 27, but you won’t have much time to play, as it’ll only last for 12 hours.

The final segment is dedicated to Harvestella, a new fantasy sim RPG from Live Wire and Square Enix. The Treehouse: Live presentation will feature a first look at gameplay. Harvestella was revealed during a Nintendo Partner mini showcase earlier this summer and is one of the most anticipated games on Nintendo Switch in 2022. Don’t expect any surprise reveals here, as this isn’t a traditional Nintendo Direct. Still, tune in if you’re interested in either of the featured games.

Editors' Recommendations