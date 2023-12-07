How to win a free Steam Deck OLED during The Game Awards 2023

We’re hours away from gaming’s biggest celebration of the year: The Game Awards 2023. There have been plenty of teases about what announcements could be in store, plus excitement about all the unexpected reveals, but there’s one more reason to get hyped for the ceremony to begin. Just like last year, The Game Awards is once again giving 100 lucky viewers a new 1TB Steam Deck OLED. If you want a chance to include yourself among the winners tonight, here’s how to enter.

How to win a Steam Deck OLED during the Game Awards

Thursday, tune into #TheGameAwards for your chance to win 100 Steam Deck OLEDs (1 TB version) starting at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT. Enter during the show at https://t.co/1SlccSYLrg @OnDeck — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 6, 2023

As revealed on host Geoff Keighley’s official X account, viewers who enter the sweepstakes between 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. ET are eligible to win. There are a few requirements on who is eligible to enter, including:

You must be a legal resident of one of the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, U.K., and U.S.

You must be older than 18.

If you are in Canada, you will be required to answer a skill-based question.

A full list of rules can be viewed on the giveaway’s entry page. Once the show begins, all you need to do to enter is visit the page linked in this paragraph and enter your information. Unlike last year, where winners were announced live in chat, this year, all 100 randomly selected winners will be notified through email on Friday, December 8.

The 1TB Steam Deck OLED is the newest model of Valve’s dedicated handheld device. It boasts a 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display, improved battery life, and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. It currently retails for $750 on the official Steam store.

