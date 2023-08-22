How to respec in Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum offers you an opportunity to live out a battlemage fantasy with all the trappings of a first-person shooter, but if you want to reach the end of its lengthy campaign, you’ll need to do more than shoot spells – you’ll need to upgrade them. By investing points in the game’s wide variety of talents, you can improve many of your spells’ power and usefulness, making you an unstoppable magical force in no time. But what if you want to respec your talents and try a different build? Luckily, you can do so, and we’ll tell you how below.

How to respec your talents in Immortals of Aveum

Respeccing your talent points in Immortals of Aveum is rather easy – provided you have the gold for it. While on the talents page, note the button on the bottom left corner of your screen. Holding that button will allow you to remove the points from all of your talent trees and reapply them wherever you see fit. The downside is that it costs 10,000 gold to do so, and well, that’s not exactly cheap.

Indeed, 10,000 gold isn’t anything to sneeze at in Immortals of Aveum, especially early on, even if you’re thoroughly exploring for chests and resource containers. This is because you’ll also need a significant amount of gold to craft new gear to improve your stats and upgrades for your health and mana restoration items, so you’ll be sacrificing some very important cash each time you reallocate your talents. It goes without saying, then, that we highly recommend that you be very careful when applying your talent points so that respecs are few and far between.

