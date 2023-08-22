 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to respec in Immortals of Aveum

Billy Givens
By

Immortals of Aveum offers you an opportunity to live out a battlemage fantasy with all the trappings of a first-person shooter, but if you want to reach the end of its lengthy campaign, you’ll need to do more than shoot spells – you’ll need to upgrade them. By investing points in the game’s wide variety of talents, you can improve many of your spells’ power and usefulness, making you an unstoppable magical force in no time. But what if you want to respec your talents and try a different build? Luckily, you can do so, and we’ll tell you how below.

How to respec your talents in Immortals of Aveum

Jack in Immortals of Aveum.

Respeccing your talent points in Immortals of Aveum is rather easy – provided you have the gold for it. While on the talents page, note the button on the bottom left corner of your screen. Holding that button will allow you to remove the points from all of your talent trees and reapply them wherever you see fit. The downside is that it costs 10,000 gold to do so, and well, that’s not exactly cheap.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, 10,000 gold isn’t anything to sneeze at in Immortals of Aveum, especially early on, even if you’re thoroughly exploring for chests and resource containers. This is because you’ll also need a significant amount of gold to craft new gear to improve your stats and upgrades for your health and mana restoration items, so you’ll be sacrificing some very important cash each time you reallocate your talents. It goes without saying, then, that we highly recommend that you be very careful when applying your talent points so that respecs are few and far between.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
The most common Xbox Series X problems and how to fix them
Xbox Series X

Like any other consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S aren't without issues. Even after several years on the market giving Microsoft time to push out updates and fixes, there are still some issues that can crop up.

In this guide, we're going to cover the most common Xbox Series X problems, as well as how to fix them. You can also keep up with all updates, known issues, and potential fixes directly from Xbox.
Get in touch with Microsoft
Before getting to any fixes, take note of the different contact options for Microsoft and Xbox support. There's a robust support system in place, and for certain issues, you'll need to contact Microsoft for a repair or replacement. If you have a smaller issue that we haven't covered in this guide, you can ping us on Twitter @DigitalTrends so we can add it to this guide, as well as tag @XboxSupport. That seems to be the fastest support route.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3: PS5 release dates, file size, preorder, and early access
A party of heroes stands on a cliff in Baldur's Gate 3.

If you've been patiently waiting for Baldur's Gate 3 to arrive on PlayStation 5 while PC players got an early start, you won't have to wait much longer, unlike Xbox players. By now you don't need us to tell you just how amazing this game has shaped up to be, and are more than likely already prepared with your choice of character and just waiting for the green light to finally dive into this massive CRPG. But if your excitement has gotten the better of you and you don't know exactly when Baldur's Gate 3 will be ready to play, how to preload, or even if you can get in on the game a little early, we've got you covered.
Baldur's Gate 3 release time

Baldur's Gate 3 will come out for all PS5 players officially on September 6, but no specific time has been given. What we do know is that anyone who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition gets 72 hours of early access, meaning you can start playing on September 3 instead. Again, the specific time the game will unlock hasn't been confirmed by Larian.
Baldur's Gate 3 file size

Read more
PS5 just crashed to the cheapest price we’ve ever seen
PS5 and DualSense art.

It's easy to assume the best PlayStation deals come from big name retailers but you'll be surprised at where has the console at the cheapest price right now. While Best Buy is offering the

, Monoprice has undercut it a tiny bit by bringing the console down to $440. An overall saving of $60, that's just the right amount to effectively buy a new game for free. Keen to know more? We bet you are. Here's what else you might wish to know before you click the buy button.

Read more