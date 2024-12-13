Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Sacred Wounds puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is just as much an adventure about punching Nazis as it is solving ancient puzzles. After the introductory levels, one of the first puzzles the game presents you that will really test your attention to detail is the Sacred Wounds puzzle while you’re tracking down the Stolen Cat Mummy in the Vatican. This puzzle is framed around Jesus, but you don’t need to be a religious scholar to figure out what to do. Still, there are some logical leaps here that might be hard to follow. Instead, follow this guide to walk you through solving this puzzle.

How to solve the Sacred Wounds puzzle

The Sacred Wounds puzzle begins when you enter a chamber inside the Tower of Nicholas V after pouring wine into a bowl to uncover a secret path. Once below, the real test begins.

Recommended Videos

The main elements of this puzzle revolve around the mural of Jesus, various wine cups, and numbered levers.

First, take your camera out and snap a picture of the mural of Jesus on the back wall. Make sure you take pictures of all the murals for Adventure Points and clues if you need them. Once you have that, kick things off by pouring wine into the bowl in front of Jesus’ mural. This will cause the numbered levers to appear on each of his hands and feet, and one on his chest. Your task is to figure out what order to pull these levers in.

Facing the Jesus mural, turn right to find the Walking on Water mural, which has a golding ring around Jesus’ right foot. Pour wine into this bowl to reveal the Roman numeral III (3). Go back to the main mural and set the lever by his right foot (your left) to 3, or jot this number down.

The next clue is the Holy Chalice mural, which has an Antique Bust you need to move out of the way first. Pour wine to reveal a 2 that relates to Jesus’ left hand. Again, return to the main mural and set the lever by his left hand to 2 or keep it in mind.

Continuing on that way, you need to enter a second room to examine the next mural. The door will lock behind you as you enter, but we’ll deal with that after getting the next clue. Check the circle on the mural highlighting the right hand this time and pour the wine to get another number 2. You can sneak out of this room via a side passage with a statue of a soldier holding a spear and a gold circle on the wall behind it that lines up with the tip of the spear when you look at it head-on. Pour wine into the bowl, and the number 3 will appear. There will be a weapon you can grab on the floor here and a cracked wall to smash to get back to the main puzzle room.

Our last mural is behind a closed gate, but you can find a passageway you can crawl through beside it. Once inside, pull the chain to open the gate for later. This final mural highlights Jesus’ left foot, and pouring the wine will reveal our final number of 4.

Head back to the main room and set all the levers to the correct numbers. To recap all the numbers and locations:

Right hand – 2

Left hand – 2

Chest – 3

Right foot – 3

Left foot – 4

Once all the levers are in the correct spots, the mural will spin and allow you to move forward.