Insomniac to unveil an open world Oculus Rift game on June 7

Insomniac Games, the studio behind Ratchet & Clank, Resistance, and Spyro, is gearing up for the launch of Spider-Man on PS4 on September 7. But according to a new developer spotlight video from Oculus, the acclaimed developer is also working on a new VR game, which is set to unveil on June 7.

Although Insomniac didn’t provide any concrete details about what to expect, the game’s tagline “Reclaim Your World” is set against a space backdrop in the video, suggesting that its some sort of science fiction adventure. The scope of the game seems to be large, as Insomniac said players will be free to explore and travel where they want that “breaks out of the 2D plane.”

Insomniac also said that fans of the studio “can expect a lot of things Insomniac Games is know for: Crafting good stories, good controls, and a little bit of humor.”

Insomniac will once again partner with Oculus for its upcoming VR game. In 2016, Insomniac released a trio of VR games on the Oculus Rift: Edge of Nowhere, The Unspoken, and Feral Rites. Edge of Nowhere took players to Antarctica in the shoes of a man in search of his wife who went missing on an expedition. The Unspoken was a cross between The Magicians and Fight Club, focusing on player vs. player magical combat. And Feral Rites, the least praised of the three, was a brawler featuring a shapeshifting protagonist set on a remote island.

While most Insomniac fans know the studio for its work on several popular franchises for traditional platforms, Insomniac sees VR as a space for its next evolution as an independent studio.

“For a very, very long time we’ve wanted to make a game that was about establishing a sense of wonder. Create really immersive and beautiful spaces and apply it to a new palette of open world adventure. To be able to bring that into the VR space is definitely the next evolution that we’re going for.”

With E3 right around the corner, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Insomniac’s new VR title on display after its June 7 reveal.