Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All copy abilities explained

Kirby is a jack of all trades. No matter what powers an enemy has, Kirby can copy them and use them for himself just as well if not better. This has been the little round ball of joy’s signature move for decades now, and over the years he’s utilized dozens of powers on his various adventures. Each new ability he copies gives him a new way to attack and interact with the world, as well as a stylish change in appearance. Part of the fun of any new Kirby game is discovering all the brand new copy abilities there will be, and that has never been more true than with Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

For the series’ first attempt at unleashing the pink puffball with an endless appetite in a full 3D environment, Kirby and the Forgotten Land had a major challenge in adapting the purely 2D combat of the past to fit the new perspective. Copy abilities in particular needed to be completely retooled to work, while also being fun, creative, and exciting to use in new ways. While the arsenal Kirby has access to this time around might not seem like a lot, each copy ability is far deeper than they’ve ever been. For a full breakdown of all the new tricks up Kirby’s sleeve, here are all the copy abilities explained in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Note: We will be listing every single copy ability and their evolutions below. If you don’t want certain ones spoiled, read on at your own risk.

How copy abilities work

In case you were curious, Kirby and the Forgotten Land doesn’t completely reinvent the copy ability formula. Kirby still has his signature sucking move to inhale, swallow, and absorb the powers of his foes. Once acquired, the B button, previously used to inhale said enemy, is now used to access the new ability. If you don’t like what you’ve picked up, you can always toss it by holding down the Y button to leave it behind in a bubble. You get a couple of seconds to grab it again before it vanishes, just in case you did so by mistake.

Once you’ve swallowed and used a new ability, it will appear in the Waddle Dee Weapon Shop in your hub. Here you can test out all the ones you’ve found, grab one for the next mission, and upgrade them. Each one has multiple evolutions that change how they function in some way, but by going to the weapon shop you can cycle between each form of ability if you prefer one style over the other.

Every copy ability and their evolutions explained

Ranger

The standard Ranger ability drew some eyes when revealed for giving Kirby essentially a gun. With this ability, Kirby can shoot a low damage, high rate of fire pistol. Alternatively, you can hold the button to charge and aim your shots. The default stats are:

Power: 1/5

1/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

Noble Ranger is the first evolution that makes Kirby go full Dante by giving him dual pistols. They each are the same strength and shoot just as fast as the first, but having two obviously doubles their efficacy. The charge shot, though, now shoots a swarm of stars rather than a single blast. The default stats are:

Power: 1/5

1/5 Rapid Fire: 4/5

The last evolution for your gun-wielding style Kirby is the Space Ranger. This form is the most different — trading in a rapid rate of fire for much higher damage per shot. Not only that, but the charge shot can also deal damage over time thanks to a lingering lightning storm that forms upon hit. The default stats are:

Power: 4/5

4/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

Hammer

The Hammer ability is one of Kirby’s oldest and most familiar. Whipping out a massive wooden mallet, Kirby gets a strong, if short-range, bashing weapon that can be charged up to unleash a spinning hammer strike called the Hammer Flip. You can also charge while in the air to slam down into the ground. The default states are:

Power: 2/5

2/5 Rapid Fire: 1/5

Toy Hammer might sound like a downgrade, but this big red squeaker is better in just about every way. It’s stronger for one thing, but also lighter so you can smash much faster for easier combo ability. The default states are:

Power: 2.5/5

2.5/5 Rapid Fire: 2.5/5

Wild Hammer is almost hard to recognize as a hammer rather than just a big slab of rock. That weight makes it one of the most powerful weapons in the game, but being a giant slab of stone, is also incredibly heavy and slow to swing. It also gives Kirby a striking pelt hood and face paint. The default states are:

Power: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1/5

There’s one last Hammer evolution that is only accessible as an end game unlock called Masked Hammer. As such, this is a bit of a broken copy ability because of how strong it is. It’s faster than the Toy Hammer and just as strong as the Wild Hammer. The only slight downside, which is admittedly true for most Hammer abilities, is that it has a short range. Otherwise, this mallet is second only to one other end-game copy ability. The default states are:

Power: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Rapid Fire: 4.5/5

Crash

Crash is a somewhat unique style of copy ability in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It basically turns Kirby into a ticking time bomb. When used, Kirby will unleash a massive explosion all around them, which can be made larger if you charge it up. Don’t fret, though, because Kirby himself won’t get hurt by the blast, only enemies. However, and here’s the catch, for as strong as this power is, and it is incredibly powerful, you only get one use out of it before it’s used up. The default states are:

Power: 4/5

4/5 Rapid Fire: One-time use

The only evolution for Crash is called Time Crash. Unlike your regular explosion, Time Crash doesn’t explode to deal damage to enemies, but instead attacks time itself, so to speak. When used, time will temporarily stop for everything except for Kirby, with the duration being tied to how long you charge the ability. On one hand, this makes it very easy to avoid obstacles and enemies, but it also flips the usual script of enemies dealing damage on contact so that you are the one who deals damage just by touching enemies. The amount of damage is actually really high, too, making it great for melting down boss health bars. The default states are:

Power: 5/5

5/5 Rapid Fire: One-time use

Fire

Fire is a classic copy ability that gives Kirby the ability to spew flames from his mouth. This is obviously great for setting foes aflame, but will also come in handy for a bunch of puzzles. The longer you hold the fire out, the larger the flame becomes. If you use it while airborne, it can even help propel you around like an engine. It’s nothing too flashy, but an old reliable favorite.

The default states are:

Power: 1.5/5

1.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

The first evolution of the Fire ability is called Volcano Fire. Now, instead of spewing flames, Kirby will blast out molten hot lava rocks. You can hold the attack down like normal to blast out rocks one after another or be more precise with single taps. The default states are:

Power: 2.5/5

2.5/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

Last up, the ultimate form of Fire is the magnificent Dragon Fire. This form takes the ability back to the basic Fire ability’s moveset, only supercharged. It obviously will deal more damage, but also has a much greater range, and you can essentially fly forever when used in the air to blast yourself around. The default states are:

Power: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Rapid Fire: 2.5/5

Ice

From hot to cold, we come to Ice, which adds a cool new twist. When you blast an enemy with your Ice, they will be frozen solid in a cube of ice you can then kick and shatter — even launching it into other enemies to hurt them too. Or, you could hold the attack to cover Kirby in ice to protect him, and even damage enemies if you slide down a hill while frozen. Finally, just holding this ability will make Kirby immune to any environmental ice’s slippery tricks. The default states are:

Power: 1.5/5

1.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

Leveling up, we get the adorable-looking Frosty Ice ability that gives Kirby a cozy hat. This ability might look very similar to the basic Ice move, but with a key twist: If your ice breath doesn’t hit an enemy, it will create a snowman at the end of its range. You can then kick this as a projectile just like a frozen enemy. Otherwise, it’s just a slightly buffed-up Ice. The default states are:

Power: 2.5/5

2.5/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

The king of the Ice ability line is Blizzard Ice. Now, rather than chilling enemies with your frosty breath, Kirby will chuck icicles that freeze enemies exactly the same way. This makes it much safer to use, and also has a way longer range than the previous forms, despite doing essentially the same thing. The default states are:

Power: 3/5

3/5 Rapid Fire: 3/5

Cutter

Cutter, not to be confused with Sword, maybe should be renamed to boomerang at this point since that’s really what this ability does. Kirby throws a bladed weapon that hits and returns to him, and can also be used to snag out-of-reach items. By holding the attack, the spinning blade will charge up and eventually unleash an AoE blast, or you can use it at close range as a more traditional sword-type weapon. The default states are:

Power: 1/5

1/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

Chakram Cutter is the equivalent of the Noble Ranger in that it adds a second blade to your arsenal. The only minor tweak that sets it apart functionally is that if you throw out both blades, they will each return in different paths, which can help with crowd control. Otherwise, you’re just getting more bang for your buck with this one. The default states are:

Power: 1/5

1/5 Rapid Fire: 3.5/5

Buzz-Saw Cutter is where Kirby gets serious, at least in terms of Kirby standards anyway. Now launching way more powerful, and bigger, buzz-saws, these attacks can bounce off of walls to clear entire rooms without much thought. Just toss out your saws and let them do the work. The default states are:

Power: 3/5

3/5 Rapid Fire: 3/5

Sword

Now we come to Kirby’s most iconic, yet referential, copy ability: Sword. On the base level, you’re basically just Link. You can do quick horizontal swipes, or charge up to do a spin attack. When attacking in the air, Kirby will somersault with the blade that can hit bigger targets multiple times on the way down. It’s not the most powerful, but it won’t steer you wrong. The default states are:

Power: 1/5

1/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

If you’re more of a power-of-speed player, definitely get yourself the Gigant Sword evolution. This massive blade is almost too much of Kirby to wield but pays off with tons of damage and range. If you charge your attack you can even do a massive ground stab that sends a damaging shockwave out. It also comes with a shield, which is very useful for protecting yourself while waiting for the prime moment to swing. The default states are:

Power: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1/5

This isn’t Super Smash Bros. Brawl levels of broken, but the Meta Knight Sword is still a bit overpowered. This is a single-player game, though, so why not enjoy it? Not only does this sword deal more damage than the Gigant Sword, but is also twice as fast as the base Sword ability too. In another nod to Link, any attack you do while your health is full will shoot out a projectile Crescent Shot. This is a tough one to get but will make just about everything else a breeze. The default states are:

Power: 4/5

4/5 Rapid Fire: 4/5

If you do want a copy ability that is as broken as Meta Knight was in Brawl, look no further than the Morpho Knight Sword. The only downside to this ability, just like the final Hammer ability, is that you will only get it after you’ve done everything else in the game and beaten the ultimate boss in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, meaning there won’t be any challenges left you need it for. Still, it is a fantastic reward for proving you’ve mastered everything else. The range is as long as the Gigant Sword and comes with a ground attack that forms a flaming tornado. Oh, and it is the only weapon with max stats, so enjoy that! The default states are:

Power: 5/5

5/5 Rapid Fire: 5/5

Bomb

Bomb is one of the more technical abilities in the game since it will work slightly differently depending on whether or not Kirby is moving. If you’re stationary, Kirby will lightly roll the bomb forward, while attacking while running will have him chuck it like a bowling ball. In either case, Kirby can also catch up to the bomb and kick it further if you want. Finally, holding the button lets you aim and chuck the bomb at specific targets in a lobbing arc. Thankfully, bombs will explode after the fuse runs out or it makes contact with an enemy, so you don’t need to time them precisely. Despite the name, this ability isn’t all that strong to start. The default states are:

Power: 1.5/5

1.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

Chain Bomb mixes things up by making the multiple bombs you toss out link up. This will cause them all to detonate at once, in a larger range, and for more power depending on how many you add to the chain. The most you can chain is six bombs, which can end up being very devastating if you can manage to set it up against a boss.

The default states are:

Power: 1.5/5

1.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

Based on the name, you could probably guess what Homing Bomb does. These bombs are smart and will seek out targets to explode on after you throw them out onto the field. A bit like the buzz-saws, this ability lets you just mindlessly throw out bombs and let them do the work of finding and dealing with enemies. They can also still chain together like the previous form, but this is much harder to do when the bombs have a mind of their own. Still, even on their own, these are your strongest explosives yet. The default states are:

Power: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Rapid Fire: 2.5/5

Tornado

The Tornado copy ability is a bit of a weird one since it functions a lot like Kirby’s base sucking ability. It lets Kirby spin around super fast, drawing in enemies for damage before launching them back out. The benefits are how easy it is to use, and that it makes Kirby float while in use, but isn’t as unique as some others. The default states are:

Power: 1.5/5

1.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

Leveling up to Fleur Tornado, this ability will be reminiscent of the mini-boss Fleurina, for which it was no doubt named. Now the tornado will be much bigger and deal more damage thanks to some added feathers. In the end, it is just a pure upgrade over the base Tornado form. The default states are:

Power: 3/5

3/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

Getting dark, we have the Storm Tornado. Unfortunately, again, this is essentially just a power boost to the same ability. The only added bit of flair is that after enemies are launched out of your cyclone, Kirby will also dish out lightning attacks. Otherwise, there’s no reason to go back to previous forms after getting this one. The default states are:

Power: 4/5

4/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

Drill

Who doesn’t want to dive into the earth as though it were water like a super-powered mole? The Drill copy ability lets Kirby live out those subterranean dreams by letting him dive through the dirt, keeping him safe from enemy attacks, and pop up below them to deal a nice chunk of damage. If you’re clever, you can even drill a circle around multiple enemies. Once you complete the circle, you will perform the Quake Surge that hits everything inside the circle you traced. You can even drill while in the air, dashing forward to hit multiple times. The default states are:

Power: 2/5

2/5 Rapid Fire: 1/5

If you guessed the evolution of Drill would be Pencil Drill, go buy a lotto ticket because this new form feels like it came out of nowhere. The unfortunate side is that Pencil Drill, despite being better than the normal Drill in every way, isn’t as creative as the name might lead you to believe. It has all the same moves as the last form, except when you perform Quake Surge, Kirby will also launch a pencil-shaped missile into the ground for a bit more damage. It looks and sounds cooler than it is, but is more or less just a damage buff for the normal Drill. The default states are:

Power: 3/5

3/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

Our last upgrade is again only a slight twist on the Drill. Twin Drill is exactly twice as good as the normal Drill in stats, including how fast you move while drilling underground. But, while you’re underground, Kirby will also get a saw blade that sticks up above ground, somewhat like a shark fin above the surface of the water, that can hit enemies while you’re completely safe below ground. The default states are:

Power: 4/5

4/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

Sleep

Don’t sleep on the Sleep copy ability! Leave it to Kirby to have an ability that just lets the little guy take a break every once in a while. It won’t do any damage, and is like the Crash abilities in that you can only use it once, but is still quite useful. This is the only skill that can’t hurt an enemy and instead is used to simply restore your HP. Granted, Kirby can get health other ways, and the game isn’t all that hard to begin with, but hey, the animation is worth it on its own. The default states are:

Power: 0/5

0/5 Rapid Fire: Single-Use

If you’re really tuckered out, whip out the Deep Sleep. This power nap upgrades Kirby’s break to a full-on snooze by bringing out a fully furnished bed to sleep in. This extra comfort does more than just make him look even cuter, but restores all your HP and grants him one of two buffs: either an Attack or Speed bonus for 200 seconds. You don’t get to choose what buff you get, it appears to be random, but is a powerful ability to have whichever one you happen to get. The default states are:

Power: 0/5

0/5 Rapid Fire: Single-Use

Needle

If you’re a fan of any Katamari game, then you’ll love the Needle copy ability. This power makes Kirby into a rolling ball of spikes that pierce and pick up enemies as you roll around the levels as long as you hold the button down. Once you let the button go, any enemy you have caught will be blasted away, potentially hitting other enemies in the process. But this ability can’t be used indefinitely. If you roll around too long without sticking an enemy in your spikes, they will automatically retract after a bit of time. The default states are:

Power: 1.5/5

1.5/5 Rapid Fire: 1.5/5

The Clutter Needle is another marginal upgrade. It works just like Needle, but now whenever you extend or pull back your needles, a bunch of junk will be launched out as projectiles that can deal a bit more damage. This is hard to use on purpose, but it also comes with improvements to your stats, including how long you can remain in that Katamari form. The default states are:

Power: 2.5/5

2.5/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

The ultimate Needle form is the beautiful Crystal Needle ability. Now when Kirby is rolling around, sticking everything in their path, you will also leave behind a trail of spikes in your wake. The range of your needles is also much larger, it lasts by far the longest of the three forms, and instead of random clutter Kirby will release a bunch of crystal orbs when you let go of the button. The default states are:

Power: 4/5

4/5 Rapid Fire: 2/5

