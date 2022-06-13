Kojima reassures fans that he still has a good relationship with Sony

Hideo Kojima’s announcement that he has teamed up with Microsoft for an upcoming Xbox project caused quite a rumbling in the gaming sphere, but the prolific game designer has some news for PlayStation fans: He’s still sporting a perfectly solid relationship with Sony, too.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Kojima made it clear that working with Microsoft on his new cloud gaming project wouldn’t impact Kojima Productions’ collaboration with Sony. The statement promises that the studio has a “very good partnership with PlayStation as well” and that the studio “will explore various possibilities with games, movies, and music through platforms that evolve with time and technology.”

After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation® as well.#KojimaProductions https://t.co/mVOELwDuk9 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022

The news of Kojima’s Xbox project was met with a mixed response online, with some upset to hear the game is seemingly set to be heavily reliant on cloud technology, while others were simply frustrated to hear that Kojima Productions might be abandoning PlayStation users in the process. Though the new project’s focus on the cloud is perhaps worthy of a bit of skepticism, fans can at least be assured that Kojima remains committed to players across multiple ecosystems.

It’s worth noting that it’s very likely that Kojima Productions has more than one game in development at this time, and there’s a decent chance that each of them could be exclusive to one platform or another. For instance, Kojima’s last 2018 hit Death Stranding was a PlayStation console exclusive, so it’s reasonable to assume the sequel – which actor Norman Reedus recently spilled the beans about – could follow suit.

A recent leak from Tom Henderson at Try Hard Guides states that Kojima is working on a horror title called Overdose, but multiple gaming showcases have passed in recent days without any mention of the game. Kojima Productions quickly asked that the leak be taken down, which seems to indicate that it’s accurate, but Try Hard Guides denied the request.

