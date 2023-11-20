 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy Black Friday sale has 300 Lego set deals — from $5

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lego

There are more than 300 Lego sets that are on sale in this year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals, so if you’re looking for gift ideas for the holidays or you’re planning to get one for yourself, you may want to check out what’s being offered. You can buy a Lego set for as cheap as $5, or you can go for a premium set that goes for more than $100. Whether you want a build that’s simple or complicated, and no matter your budget, there should be something for you in Best Buy’s Lego Black Friday deals.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Lego set sale for Black Friday

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s Lego set sale for Black Friday is the Lego Super Mario Character Packs, which you can get for after a $1 discount on its original price of $6. Each pack contains a buildable character from the Super Mario series and a display stand. Other affordable choices in the sale include the Lego Disney Princess Elsa’s Castle Courtyard, which is from $10 for $2 in savings, and the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-Starfighter Microfighter, which is from $16 for $4 in savings.

For those who are looking for a steeper challenge and a more impressive display from their Lego sets, Best Buy’s sale has some offers for you too. The Lego Marvel The Guardians’ Ship, which includes minifigures of Star-Lord and his crew plus a rotatable stand, is from $160 for a $30 discount, while the Lego Atari 2600, which includes three mini-builds depicting popular games for the console, is from $240 for a $38 discount. There’s also the impressive Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, a faithful representation of the sports car instead of $450, for savings of $90.

Don't Miss:

Lego lovers should take advantage of the discounts of Black Friday deals, whether the purchase will be for you or for a loved one. If you don’t know where to start looking for a Lego set to buy and build, you may want to check out the ongoing sale on Best Buy, which has slashed the prices of more than 300 Lego sets. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, especially for some of the more popular Lego sets, so if you’re planning to take advantage of any of these deals, you need to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Hurry! PS5 consoles are discounted in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

If you've been waiting for a discount on the PlayStation 5 before finally buying it, you should check out the Walmart Black Friday sale. The retailer is offering $61 discounts on a pair of PS5 bundles that include a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, so instead of $560, you'll only have to pay $499. There's no telling how long these PS5 Black Friday deals will last though, as demand for the console is still pretty high. If you're interested in taking advantage of the lowered price of either bundle, you'll have to proceed with the purchase immediately as stocks may be gone sooner than you think.
PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle -- $499, was $560

This PlayStation 5 bundle comes with the original version of the console with an 825GB hard drive, not the new model with a 1TB hard drive, so you may want to also check out the available PS5 SSD Black Friday deals for extra storage space. The game that comes with it, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, continues the story of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up once again to take down Venom. The open-world adventure takes advantage of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller by using haptic feedback with Peter Parker's symbiote abilities and Miles Morales' bio-electric skills, and by utilizing its adaptive triggers to unleash a full range of moves and combos on your enemies.

Read more
75 best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, TVs, Apple, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

Amazon knows how to offer some of the best Black Friday deals with the company always throwing itself into any sales season. As we've all probably figured out by now, Amazon sells pretty much everything you could ever need or want. That means the sale is huge to say the least. We've spent some time picking out some of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals. That means pinning things down to awesome Black Friday TV deals, laptop deals, Apple products, phones, headphones, small appliances, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Strap in -- you're about to be taken on a whirlwind tour of every way that Amazon can save you money this Black Friday. You're going to love what's out there.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Read more
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Cheapest prices today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

With the big event coming up fast, we're spotting some early Black Friday deals already. There are some great Black Friday laptop deals, on gaming laptops in particular if you simply can't wait any longer to make a purchase. Don't forget to check out the Amazon Black Friday laptop deals for some gaming options, too. Below we've picked out some awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deals with something for nearly every budget and including all the biggest names in the field. These come straight from the manufacturer and from retailer sales, like general Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and more specific Best Buy Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Let's guide you through the deals now.
Today's Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
HP Victus 15 (Intel) -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today's most popular games, but you'll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Check out other HP laptop Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals if you're interested in more Victus options.

Read more