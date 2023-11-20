Best Buy Black Friday sale has 300 Lego set deals — from $5

There are more than 300 Lego sets that are on sale in this year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals, so if you’re looking for gift ideas for the holidays or you’re planning to get one for yourself, you may want to check out what’s being offered. You can buy a Lego set for as cheap as $5, or you can go for a premium set that goes for more than $100. Whether you want a build that’s simple or complicated, and no matter your budget, there should be something for you in Best Buy’s Lego Black Friday deals.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Lego set sale for Black Friday

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s Lego set sale for Black Friday is the Lego Super Mario Character Packs, which you can get for after a $1 discount on its original price of $6. Each pack contains a buildable character from the Super Mario series and a display stand. Other affordable choices in the sale include the Lego Disney Princess Elsa’s Castle Courtyard, which is from $10 for $2 in savings, and the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-Starfighter Microfighter, which is from $16 for $4 in savings.

For those who are looking for a steeper challenge and a more impressive display from their Lego sets, Best Buy’s sale has some offers for you too. The Lego Marvel The Guardians’ Ship, which includes minifigures of Star-Lord and his crew plus a rotatable stand, is from $160 for a $30 discount, while the Lego Atari 2600, which includes three mini-builds depicting popular games for the console, is from $240 for a $38 discount. There’s also the impressive Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, a faithful representation of the sports car instead of $450, for savings of $90.

Lego lovers should take advantage of the discounts of Black Friday deals, whether the purchase will be for you or for a loved one. If you don’t know where to start looking for a Lego set to buy and build, you may want to check out the ongoing sale on Best Buy, which has slashed the prices of more than 300 Lego sets. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, especially for some of the more popular Lego sets, so if you’re planning to take advantage of any of these deals, you need to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

