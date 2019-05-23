Digital Trends
Gaming

Senator’s loot crate bill has the video game industry nervous

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
US senator loot box bill ban microtransactions

Monetization in games has spiraled out of control in the last few years and the loot box is one of the biggest culprits. Companies have flirted with pay-to-win mechanics implemented via loot boxes and even limited them to visual flair, but for some, it’s all considered gambling in the end. The U.S. is following other countries like Belgium, which has made loot boxes illegal, and U.S. Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said in an interview with Kotaku that the bill has the game industry “concerned.”

Hawley announced the bill, called The Protecting Children from Abusive Games Act, earlier in May and it includes a ban on loot boxes and pay-to-win microtransactions across a broad category that includes games for children under 18 and ones whose developers knowingly allow minors to engage in microtransactions. Kotaku spoke with the senator and sought out a clearer understanding of his motivations, whether or not this can really get traction, and more.

In the interview, Hawley pointed toward conversations he had with gamers and parents, along with concerns for his own children as the reason for this bill. Much of the language surrounding this bill focuses on children, though adults can similarly be exploited, but he believes the addiction angle and vulnerability of children will allow for bipartisan unity behind this bill.

Hawley also shared that he and his staff spoke with the Entertainment Software Association, the U.S. trade association that a majority of the gaming industry is a member of. Hawley said his senior policy Jacob Reses was “very diplomatic” when he stepped in to answer an inquiry about the nature of conversations with the ESA.

“I think it’s fair to say the industry has concerns about this,” Reses said. “We’ve been trying to be very transparent with them, but there may be some difference of opinion.”

Kotaku mentioned FIFA, published by Electronic Arts, as an example of a title that relies heavily on loot boxes. Hawley responded that FIFA “would indeed be covered by this legislation.” He went on to say “they” have “certainly expressed their, shall we say, concern over this legislation” but it isn’t clear if the “they in this response is EA specifically or the ESA. Safe to assume he’s been speaking with the ESA as opposed to individual studios and publishers, though.

Responding to the reporter’s skepticism that the bill will gain any traction, Hawley hopes this at least raises awareness and starts a needed conversation. “Certainly the reception we have gotten from parents, from gamers has been absolutely tremendous,” he said. “And we intend to push forward. I think this is something that people should be aware of, I think it’s an issue that more and more people are going to care about as they learn about it, and it’ll be the start of a broader conversation.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google tracks your location -- even when you deny it permission
Up Next

The best LED light bulbs
Fortnite Review 2019
Product Review

A year later, Fortnite remains the battle royale to beat

Fortnite’s building mechanic is still its shining feature almost two years later. The constant changes to the map, weapons, and gameplay modes make for a consistently intriguing experience.
Posted By Steven Petite
best hbo series shows barry featured
Movies & TV

Laugh, cry, or just relax with the best series now streaming on HBO

Whether you prefer the twisted world of True Detective or the lovable techies that have quickly come to define Silicon Valley, you'll love our picks for the best HBO series now available on HBO Now and HBO Go.
Posted By Will Nicol
Red light camera
Cars

Texas awaits one signature to put a statewide stop to red light cameras

When Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs state House Bill 1631 into law, he will bring a halt to red light cameras in the state. The central issue in the bill's passage is the presumption of guilt of the registered owner of the car.
Posted By Bruce Brown
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD's Navi graphics cards could be available as soon as July 2019 — as long as it's not delayed by stock problems. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board angle
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Mobile League of Legends version tencent riot games
Gaming

Riot Games and Tencent are developing League of Legends for mobile devices

Sources have revealed a collaboration between Tencent and Riot Games that will see a mobile version of League of Legends developed. Tencent owns Riot Games and also developed the mobile MOBA Honour of Kings in China.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
huawei p30 pro review 10x zoom wide angle
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Huawei updates, Starlink launch, and Pac-Man’s birthday

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the ongoing Huawei saga, Amazon’s social games for workers, Ford's partnership with a robotics company, the Starlink satellite launch, Pac-Man’s birthday, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
dell xps 13
Deals

Dell Memorial Day sale demolishes prices on XPS laptops, 4K TVs, and monitors

The 2019 Memorial Day sales have already begun, and Dell has hit the ground running: The Dell Memorial Day Sale is destroying prices on laptops, TVs, and monitors, with discounts that can save you thousands. Read on to see the best deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Deals

Dell drops big savings on Alienware monitors, headsets, and gaming keyboards

Although known for its beefy PCs, Alienware also makes some great gaming accessories. A handful of them are on sale right now, too, so if you're upgrading to an ultrawide monitor or you just need a new mouse and keyboard, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon is letting its warehouse staff play video games while they work fulfillment center
Gaming

Amazon boosts productivity by gamifying warehouse workers’ tedium

Amazon is letting its warehouse staff play video games while they work. The games have been specially designed to inject some fun into the daily grind and, of course, to encourage them to work more quickly.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Everything we know about the PlayStation 5, including PlayStation Now plans

PlayStation 5 rumors have circulated for over a year, but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
project xcloud vs geforce now xcloudforza
Gaming

Project xCloud vs. GeForce Now: Which will be PC gamers' favorite choice?

Game streaming services are going to be all the rage over the next few years. Two of the biggest are Nvidia GeForce Now and Project xCloud. Here is what you need to know about the services and how they operate.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
FFXIV how to level grind
Gaming

Take the quickest route to level 70 and learn how to level grind in FFXIV

Leveling in Final Fantasy XIV seems to get easier as the level cap goes higher. With around 25 classes to level up from scratch, we outline the best and worst ways to level up each one fast.
Posted By Josh Brown