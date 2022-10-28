 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to grow mangrove trees in Minecraft

Jesse Lennox
By

Each new major update to Minecraft gives us a ton of new ways to enjoy this already endless game. The Wild Update is yet another example of this, which introduces some new biomes, mobs, and plenty of new blocks to incorporate into our crafting recipes. While a new swamp type, known as the Mangrove Swamp, may not seem all that appealing compared to everything else, it does come with some fun new things to play with.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

Mangrove trees are the highlight of the Mangrove Swamp. However, unlike your more traditional tree, mangrove trees don't have saplings in the same way that you can just grab off the ground and plant to start your own mangrove tree farm. If you want to tame this wild new type of tree for its new wood blocks, here's a full guide on how to grow your very own mangrove tree in Minecraft.

A frog sitting in a swamp.

How to grow mangrove trees

While the steps to growing a mangrove tree will always be the same, it is always up to chance how hard or easy it will be based on the world you're in. Because they're randomly generated, you might spawn in the exact right spot without having to move, or you may end up searching for several minutes to find the right area.

Step 1: Find a Mangrove Swamp. You can identify them by the massive, interconnected mangrove trees that form a kind of canopy and tend to spawn near warmer biomes.

Step 2: Find a mangrove tree and harvest its Mangrove Propagule.

Unlike regular saplings, mangrove trees have Mangrove Propagules that hang from the underside of their leaf blocks. They look like small green rods.

Mangrove trees in a swamp.

Step 3: Plant your Mangrove Propagule in any normal dirt, grass, or mud type block. They can grow in any biome, so feel free to take them out of the swamp.

Step 4: If you're impatient, you can speed up the growth process by feeding it Bone Meal.

Mangrove tree wood is a new block type, but the only real difference is in aesthetic. It serves the same function, but has a new texture and is red in color, which alone may be worth it for you designers out there.

Editors' Recommendations

Scorn: how to solve the light puzzles in act 3
Screenshot from Scorn.
How to find and use echo shards in Minecraft
End city in Minecraft.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: How to solve the Winter Palace puzzle
The captain explaining the girl is trapped.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: best Sparks and how to get them
Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope
PS Plus November games lineup includes Nioh 2 Remastered and more
The protagonist of Nioh 2 going up against a massive horse-like demon.
Best Nintendo Switch game deals for November 2022
Mario twirls his cap in front of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey.
The best Sonic fan games
Sonic stares at an open world in Sonic Frontiers.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming in March with a deluxe edition
wo long fallen dynasty releases march 3 2023
The best weapons in Fortnite during Chapter 3, Season 4
New characters in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Gotham Knights’ great story suffers from this video game writing trend
All four Gotham Knights characters stand in front of Nightwing;'s logo.
Overwatch 2’s item prices are the scariest part of its Halloween event
Overwatch 2's Witch Kiriko posing with a broom.
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
The best Call of Duty: Warzone Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout
The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in Warzone.