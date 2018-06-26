Racecardboard: ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ adds Nintendo Labo support

Share

There are currently about 37 different control schemes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, including dual Joy-Con controllers in the Joy-Con Grip, a single Joy-Con turned sideways, and the Switch Pro Controller, but Nintendo has just added an all-new way to play the game: Nintendo Labo. An update allows you to race with your cardboard creations, though it will make the game a little less portable.

The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit’s Toy-Con Motorbike can now be used to play every mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To access it, select the new Nintendo Labo icon on the title screen and you can then choose it as your control type. It supports up to four players using their own Labo setups, so you can all get in on the fun, and you still turn the right handlebar to accelerate — just like on a real motorcycle. The cardboard buttons will be used to perform other functions, such as drifting, which appears to be done by pressing the switch on the underside of the bar.

You’ll need the Variety Kit to create the motorbike, as it contains a few accessories required for it to properly function with the Switch, but Nintendo is also selling a replacement cardboard Motorbike pack for $12. It contains the majority of the components for the build, so you can make repairs if something tears or gets crushed.

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first game outside of Nintendo Labo software to receive Toy-Con support, and more titles will be compatible with Nintendo Labo in the future,” Nintendo said in a press release.

We’re curious what those upcoming compatible titles will be, particularly if they extend beyond Nintendo’s first-party Switch lineup. We’d love to race around the pitch in Rocket League with the Variety Kit, and playing Arms with the Robot Kit sounds like the perfect way to keep your kids busy for an afternoon.

Nintendo fans have also been creating their own Labo toys using other cardboard pieces. Some of those featured on the Labo website include a “solar-powered” accordion, a Super Mario Bros. pinball machine, and an arcade-style baseball game. What are your favorite custom creations? Let us know in the comments!