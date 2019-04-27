Digital Trends
Gaming

Nintendo opens registrations for Mario Kart Tour closed beta on Android

Aaron Mamiit
By

Mario Kart Tour, which will bring the beloved Nintendo racing franchise to mobile, has opened registrations for its closed beta.

Mario Kart fans who would be interested in joining the closed beta testing may sign up through the QR code on the game’s official website. Sending in an application does not guarantee a spot in the closed beta test, as there are only a limited number of slots. As the number of applications will likely exceed the number of possible participants, Nintendo will be randomly selecting who will get the first peek at Mario Kart Tour.

The application period runs until May 7, while the beta test will last for two weeks from May 22 to June 4. The program is only open to the U.S. and Japan, and applicants should have their Nintendo Account linked to a Gmail account.

The game will also be released for iOS, but unfortunately, only Android device owners will be able to join the closed beta. It is unclear, but unlikely, that iOS device owners will be able to join a closed beta for Mario Kart Tour before it is launched.

Mario Kart Tour was first announced in January last year, and was expected to be released before March this year. The game has been delayed to this summer, but aside from this information, Nintendo has been very secretive about the project. No screenshots have been revealed for the game, nor details about its mechanics.

A report from last year claimed that Mario Kart Tour, like Super Mario Run, will be a “free-to-start” game. Super Mario Run was a free download, but players had to pay $10 after the first world to continue. Mario Kart Tour may follow the same model of allowing players to race on a limited number of tracks, with everything else unlocked after a fee.

Mario Kart Tour is scheduled to launch at the same time as Dr. Mario World, another mobile game by Nintendo. Similar to Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo has not released any screenshots or gameplay details for the free-to-play puzzle game, though fans of the Dr. Mario franchise are expecting the same core gameplay found on the 1990 NES Classic and all its successors.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PS4 games (April 2019)
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite avengers endgame challenges iron man repulsors infinity stones 3
Gaming

Become your favorite Avenger and tackle this week's Fortnite Endgame challenges

The Fortnite Avengers Endgame event is finally here! Players can play as either the heroes or Thanos' army. This limited time event comes with its own challenges including using Iron Man's repulsors, collecting Infinity Stones, and much…
Posted By Cody Perez
fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs
Gaming

Equip your favorite dance emote for this week's Fortnite challenge guide

The Fortnite week 9 challenges are here as we near the end of season 9. One of the biggest challenges tasks is to dance between three ice sculptures, dinosaurs, and hot springs. We are going to help you find these locations and complete…
Posted By Cody Perez
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
respawn star wars news jedifallenorder3
Gaming

Here is all the latest information on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment's next game is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Here's everything we know about the third-person action-adventure game, including information on the trailer, gameplay, characters, and release date.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony PS5 PS4 release launch fiscal year report analysis sales
Gaming

Sony’s fiscal year report confirms no PS5 launch before March 2020

Sony recently released its consolidated financial results and there were some enlightening takeaways regarding the PlayStation 5. The company is planning to spend operating incoming on its next generation, but not on the marketing.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
best iPad Pro games Infinity Blade III
Mobile

Put the latest iPad Pro to the test with these great games

Did you recently purchase the 11-inch iPad Pro, or are you enjoying the 12.9-inch version? Maybe you've got an older iPad Pro. We've rounded up a few of the best iPad Pro games to take advantage of that raw processing power and huge screen.
Posted By Simon Hill
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
miyamoto on mario movie super odysses header
Gaming

Every Super Mario game, ranked from most memorable to most forgettable

Nintendo's Mario series is among the longest-running in video game history. We've decided to rank all Super Mario games from best to worst, focusing on platforming games that star the red-capped plumber himself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
what is the madden curse 20 patrick mahomes
Gaming

Will Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes fall victim to the Madden Curse?

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse — and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Rick Marshall
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
Amazon sale SanDisk SSD solid state drive storage deals
News

Amazon drops prices on SanDisk solid-state drives by up to $140

If storage is what you seek, Amazon has a handful of deals on SSDs for you. SanDisk solid-state drives of various sizes are discounted up to $140 off and PC, Xbox One, and PS4 gamers can all benefit.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin