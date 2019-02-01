Digital Trends
Gaming

Mario’s putting his doctorate to use this summer in ‘Dr. Mario World’

Steven Petite
By
dr mario 3ds

Nintendo’s next mobile game for smartphones and tablets will see Mario put his white lab coat back on in hopes of containing a deadly virus. Dr. Mario World, a free-to-play puzzler, arrives on mobile devices early this summer, Nintendo has announced.

Nintendo hasn’t released any screenshots or gameplay details, but it stands to reason that Dr. Mario World will follow a similar ruleset as the 1990 NES classic, which has received numerous sequels including the 2015 3DS eShop title Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure. The grid-based puzzler tasks Mario with turning and arranging multicolored capsules that fall onto the board before the virus engulfs the screen. The core formula would figure to be intact in Dr. Mario World.

It’s interesting, however, that “world” has been added to the title. The original game had a series of levels to complete, making it somewhat of a puzzle adventure. The new mobile title nods to the Super Nintendo platformer Super Mario World, so perhaps Dr. Mario World will have a world map and progression similar to the classic 2D Mario games.

best game boy advance games dr mario screens
Dr. Mario screenshots

As a puzzler, Dr. Mario feels like a natural fit for mobile devices. The “free-to-play” aspect of it is somewhat concerning, though. Knowing how some free-to-play puzzlers handle micro-transactions, we hope Nintendo makes the purchases feel optional, unlike some of its previous free-to-play mobile titles (Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes). Some free-to-play puzzle titles make you throw money at the game to “recharge” some magical entity to play right away.

This summer is poised to be an interesting time for Nintendo’s mobile game business. Dr. Mario World appears to be launching first, but Mario Kart Tour is also slated for the summer. The free-to-start cart racer was originally supposed to launch this spring, but Nintendo announced a delay during its most recent earnings call. Mario Kart Tour will follow the similar payment model as Super Mario Run.

Dr. Mario World and Mario Kart Tour could be just what Nintendo needs to invigorate its mobile market. In 2018, Nintendo’s mobile games accounted for just two percent of its overall revenue — just half of what the seriously aging Nintendo 3DS pulled in.

If you want a refresher on Dr. Mario, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play the NES original right now in the app.

Don't Miss

Fortnite season 7, week 9 challenge guide: Pop 10 golden balloons
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Has it really been 17 years? The past, present, and future of the Xbox

From "DirectX Box" to "720," it's been a long, strange trip for Microsoft's Xbox gaming console. Here is what happened, from its odd beginnings to the rumored Scarlett console with streaming.
Posted By Rick Marshall
tips tricks playstation 4 app thumb
Gaming

How to keep a PS4 in your pocket with the PlayStation Mobile app

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can browse profiles, trophies, and other content directly on your mobile device.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 curse of osiris review
Gaming

Exotic Masterwork Weapons are in 'Destiny 2.' Here's how to upgrade

Destiny 2's new Masterwork gear offers a number of special bonuses. Here is what you need to know about it, including how to find the gear in the game and even create it yourself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
piranha plant reportedly corrupting smash save data piranhaangry
Gaming

Piranha Plant reportedly corrupting ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ save files

The new DLC fighter Piranha Plant is reportedly corrupting players' save data in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if they used it in the All-Stars mode. The character was free for anyone who played the game before January 31.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo 3 microtransactions patch iii beta wizard vs skeleton king 2
Gaming

Blizzard's dismal updates to 'Diablo 3' make 'Path of Exile' the better option

'Diablo 3' season 16, the 'Season of Grandeur,' is live. It attempts to shake up the stale meta-game with a minor tweak, but it falls far short of what fans of the franchise want. Better games like 'Path of Exile' are eating Blizzard's…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

Most Sony studios reportedly shifting focus to PlayStation 5

A new report from industry analyst Daniel Ahmad claims that the majority of Sony's first-party studios have shifted their focus to the unannounced PlayStation 5 console. Sony will not attend E3 this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 anthem everything we know
Gaming

Potential in-game store prices for ‘Anthem’ have players upset

A leaked image showing potential in-game store prices for Anthem items has players concerned, as it appears to indicate new armor sets could cost as much as $20. These prices are not final, Bioware said.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros ultimate how to get piranha plant dlc piranhasmash
Gaming

Want the Piranha Plant in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Here's how to get it

The Piranha Plant character will arrive as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2019. Here's how you can get the character for free using either a physical or digital version of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games from both first-party and third-party.
Posted By Steven Petite
foosball training kickstarter foosfit robotic tool
Emerging Tech

FoosFit foosball trainer gives you a robot opponent to hone your skills against

Created by a crack team of foosball enthusiasts, FoosFit is the robot foosball trainer that promises to give you an intelligent opponent to practice your moves against. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Spotify
Gaming

Get the most life out of your Xbox One controller with these tips

The Xbox One controller has fantastic battery life, but eventually your batteries will still die. To make it even better and ensure you never have to stop gaming, follow these tips.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft fixes problem that rendered Xbox One systems useless

An issue with Microsoft's Xbox Live service rendered some players' consoles essentially unusable, with black screens displayed on startup. Microsoft said it has identified and fixed the issue.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
metro exodus e3 2017 gameplay reveal
Gaming

Steam users aren’t reacting well to Epic’s ‘Metro Exodus’ exclusivity deal

Steam users are voicing their displeasure over the Metro Exodus Epic Games store exclusivity deal by bombarding the Steam pages of the two previous Metro games with negative reviews.
Posted By Steven Petite
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

'Wargroove' is a delightful tactics game that lets you recruit cute armored pups

Wargroove is a fantastical Advance Wars successor with beautiful pixelated visuals and rewarding grid-based combat. In addition to a meaty campaign, Wargroove has an intuitive map editor that lets you create robust campaigns of your own.
Posted By Steven Petite